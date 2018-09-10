BANGKOK: A lottery vendor who made up a story that a customer of his had won first-prizes worth B90 million was arrested this morning (Sept 10).

crimepolice

By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 September 2018, 02:14PM

Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Help Crime-Victim Club, brings evidence to the Government Lottery Office in Nonthaburi as he lodges a complaint against lottery vendor Thanawat Khamhaengpol for allegedly fabricating lottery tickets and making up a story about selling winning tickets worth B90mn. Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd

The arrest came shortly after Thanawat Khamhaengpol, better known as Pete, admitted that the whole story was a lie.

Thanawat, who sells lottery tickets at a petrol station in Samut Sakhon, was taken to Khok Kham Police Station for further questioning, according to Thai media reports.

The vendor won praise for his honesty after he claimed that he had safely kept and delivered the tickets, which won B90mn, to a customer who had placed an order via a mobile chat application.

The story quickly went viral.

He also posted a photo of the winning tickets, and later claimed the winning customer gave him a gift or B100,000 as a thank-you gesture. People turned up at the petrol station wanting to buy lottery tickets from him. Business boomed.

But the man went from hero to zero after sceptics decided to investigate and found out that the winning tickets were fabricated. Police came under pressure to take legal action against him.

According to media reports, he faces charges of fabricating lottery tickets and deceiving the public for personal gain. The Government Lottery Office is expected to file a formal complaint in connection with forgery of the tickets.

Currently he is charged with violating the computer crime law for posting false information online.

