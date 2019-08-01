THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Lottery Office to launch ‘Thai Zodiac’ game

BANGKOK: The Government Lottery Office (GLO) board has opted for a “12 Thai Zodiac” game to be added to the current lottery to compete with the underground draw.


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 1 August 2019, 09:10AM

The Government Lottery Office board has opted for a ‘12 Thai Zodiac’ game to be added to the current lottery. Photo: Pattanapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Details of the new game, which has yet to be reviewed by the Council of State and undergo public hearings, were announced yesterday (July 31) after the GLO board picked the picture-draw game among lottery variations proposed by a study panel.

GLO board chairman Patchara Anuntasilpa said the “12 Thai Zodiac” game is designed to add to, not replace, the existing number draw, but the draw will take place on the same dates – the 1st and 16th days of every month.

Tickets for the picture-draw will cost B50 each and 60% of sales proceeds will be used to pay the winners with the rest going to the government. The top prize is four pictures in exact matching order while smaller prizes are four matching pictures in any order.

He said the new game will also be tabled for cabinet approval.

While ticket distribution has yet to be determined, they are likely to be available online or via vending machines. Buyers must show proof they are 20 years old, he added.

 

Read original story here.

