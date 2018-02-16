The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Lottery jackpot focus switches to Kanchanaburi Police

KANCHANABURI: Five local police officers are being investigated in a B30-milliont lottery ticket case involving a teacher and a retired policeman.

crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Friday 16 February 2018, 09:06AM

Five senior members of the Kanchanaburi force have been called in for questioning about ‘fabricated evidence’ in the lottery ticket case. Photo: Police7.go.th
Five senior members of the Kanchanaburi force have been called in for questioning about ‘fabricated evidence’ in the lottery ticket case. Photo: Police7.go.th

The five were summoned to Kanchanaburi-based Highway Police station 6 in Phanom Thuan district for questioning by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigators to find out if their previous probe of the case was transparent or if evidence had been fabricated.

Besides the provincial police chief Maj Gen Suthi Puangpikul, the other officers being investigated are a police lieutenant colonel, a police captain, a police lieutenant and a police senior sergeant major. All work at Muang Kanchanaburi Police Station.

Their names were not revealed.

The dispute involves Preecha Kraikruan, a teacher in Kanchanaburi who claims he purchased the winning tickets, and retired Lt Jaroon Wimol, who was in possession of them until they were seized by authorities investigating the rival claims.

Mr Preecha filed a complaint with local police against Lt Jaroon for embezzlement in December.

The award of the cash prize was then on hold pending a conclusion of the dispute. Local police had said they believed the tickets belonged to Mr Preecha, but the case was later transferred to the CSD.

The case reached the provincial court on Monday (Feb 12) with both parties in attendance. It was the first time the two men had met face to face since the case was made public late last year.

Besides the five officers, Mr Preecha’s three witnesses including lottery ticket vendor Ratanaporn Supathip were also questioned.

Ms Ratanaporn was accompanied to the police station by her lawyer Iamsa-ard Panawat and “Chae” Phat, her friend who is also a lottery vendor. They were questioned by investigators separately. The two other witnesses are a woman and a man identified only as Dussadee and Phaen, respectively. Their real names were not disclosed.

Mr Phaen changed his account yesterday (Feb 15), from saying Lt Jaroon picked up a lottery ticket from the floor at the market to “somebody resembling Lt Jaroon” picking it up.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda said on Tuesday (Feb 13) that based on the investigation so far, someone must be prosecuted, adding anyone found to have been involved in providing false witnesses and fabricating evidence would be held accountable.

Also yesterday, CSD chief Maj Gen Maitri Chimcherd denied a rumour that Ms Ratanaporn confessed to police she did not sell the winning lottery tickets to Mr Preecha, saying the investigation has not been completed yet.

Meanwhile, Mr Preecha insisted in a telephone interview with a reporter that he did purchase the lottery tickets from Ms Rattanaporn.

He insisted this was the case when asked about some media reports claiming the ticket vendor had already admitted to Central Investigation Bureau chief Thitiraj Nhongharnpitak that she didn’t actually sell the lottery tickets to the teacher as previously claimed.

Those reports were simply rumours published online, he said, adding that the public should wait until the police make further official statements regarding the investigation.

Lt Jaroon also said in another phone interview with the same reporter that he wasn’t aware of any news about the lottery vendor’s confession, so he had no opinion on the matter.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

We are in Chinese New Year and a lot of drivers are working overtime to make extra money. A log-book and data recording should be be compulsory per ...(Read More)

Tour bus driver falls asleep, dies after crashing into power pole off Phuket

As the tour guide couldn't wake up de driver, is it possible the driver got a stroke / heart attack instead of falling asleep?...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Kamala Police and Kamala OrBorTor are both utterly worthless, and are exactly part of the problem... never offerin solutions. The OrBorTor is incapabl...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Perhaps your article's wording needs to be amended from 'they will not take harsher action' to 'they will not take ANY action' unt...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

The usual pathetic excuses and lack of action. Walk down the middle and cause as much inconvenience as possible to them....(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

Wow, what an interesting article. The police are not interested in illegal activity and the OrBorTor will only do their job when someone makes an offi...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Just a 'warrant threat' only, till 26 March? And all Immigration border check points on high alert to prevent a escape until 26 March? If th...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

'Destroyed' marine life Maya Bay. Now we start to destroy marine life Loh Samah Bay in the same way. The thinking that a few months quiet...(Read More)

Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms

Yeah after years of abuse from extreme greed & commercialism, total mismanagement not to mention the natives simply don't give a toss about th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.