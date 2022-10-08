The fairs each offer more than 80 essential household goods at discounted prices to help alleviate financial stress on people during the current economic situation.
The Phuket Commerce Office announced yesterday that the fairs will be held at six locations this weekend, from today through Monday (Oct 8-10), as follows:
Muang District:
- Rawai - in front of Rawai Municipality Office in Moo 6, Rawai
- Karon - near Wat Suwankhirikhet (Wat Karon)
Kathu District:
- Patong - near the community sala public area in Moo Baan Nanai
- Kalim - near Kalim School in Soi Phra Barami 6
Thalang District:
- Srisoonthorn - in front of Srisoonthorn Municipality Office
- Ao Por - in front of the ‘Rao Tor Thun Mustakin Mosque’ in Moo 6, Pa Khlok
Many of the household essentials available are heavily discounted through state support via the Ministry of Commerce, with the ‘Lot 20’ fairs being held in every province in the country through to Nov 12.
The Ministry of Commerce is supporting the discounted prices through a project budget of B422 million
In Phuket, the fair is a ‘mobile’ market set up at six selected locations for three days each time.
