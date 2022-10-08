‘Lot 20’ cheap goods fairs continue in Phuket

PHUKET: The ‘Lot 20’ cheap goods fair by the Phuket Commerce Office are continuing this weekend with fairs in Kalim, Patong, Kathu and Rawai.

economics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 October 2022, 11:55AM

The fairs each offer more than 80 essential household goods at discounted prices to help alleviate financial stress on people during the current economic situation.

The Phuket Commerce Office announced yesterday that the fairs will be held at six locations this weekend, from today through Monday (Oct 8-10), as follows:

Muang District:

Rawai - in front of Rawai Municipality Office in Moo 6, Rawai

Karon - near Wat Suwankhirikhet (Wat Karon)

Kathu District:

Patong - near the community sala public area in Moo Baan Nanai

Kalim - near Kalim School in Soi Phra Barami 6

Thalang District:

Srisoonthorn - in front of Srisoonthorn Municipality Office

Ao Por - in front of the ‘Rao Tor Thun Mustakin Mosque’ in Moo 6, Pa Khlok

Many of the household essentials available are heavily discounted through state support via the Ministry of Commerce, with the ‘Lot 20’ fairs being held in every province in the country through to Nov 12.

The Ministry of Commerce is supporting the discounted prices through a project budget of B422 million

In Phuket, the fair is a ‘mobile’ market set up at six selected locations for three days each time.