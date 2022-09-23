Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Lot 20 cheap goods fair arrives in Patong

PHUKET: The ‘Lot 20’ cheap goods fair by the Phuket Commerce Office has arrived in Patong, where it will offer more than 80 essential household goods at discounted prices to help alleviate financial stress on people during the current economic situation.

patongeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 23 September 2022, 12:24PM

The poster promoting the Lot 20 Fair in Patong. Image: Patong Municipality

The poster promoting the Lot 20 Fair in Patong. Image: Patong Municipality

The fair is being held at Wang Kee Oan Waterfall Learning Centre Phra Phisit Korani Rd, located near the intersection with 50 Year Rd (“Ha-sip Pee Rd”), today through Sunday (Sept 23).

Many of the household essentials available are heavily discounted through state support via the Ministry of Commerce, with the ‘Lot 20’ fairs being held in every province in the country through to Nov 12.

In Phuket, the fair is a ‘mobile’ market set up in selected locations for three days each time.

At the market now in Patong, red pork has been discounted from B200 per kilo to B160 per kilo, chicken thigh quarters have been reduced from B90/kg to B65/kg. 

Fastship Phuket

Size 3 chicken eggs have been reduced from B115 to B95 per tray, white sugar costs B20 per bag and vegetable cooking oil has been reduced to B50 per bottle.

Brand-name shampoo has been reduced from B199 to B169 per bottle.

Patong Municipality and the Phuket Commerce Office have urged people to take advantage of the special prices.

Patong Municipality touted that some of the products are on offer at half price.

