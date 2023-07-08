British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling

‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling

BANGKOK: Missing screws under a platform of the moving walkway were the cause of the incident at Don Mueang Airport that cost a woman a part of her left leg on June 29, an observer in the fact-finding probe said yesterday (July 7).

accidentsSafety
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 July 2023 07:27 AM

Airports of Thailand medics help an injured woman after her leg became caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on June 29. Photo: Don Mueang International Airport-DMK Facebook

Airports of Thailand medics help an injured woman after her leg became caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on June 29. Photo: Don Mueang International Airport-DMK Facebook

Assoc Prof Weerachai Phut-dhawong, a lecturer of the Chemistry Department at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science, said it really was an accident, reports the Bangkok Post.

Assoc Prof Weerachai was appointed by the victim’s family to join the fact-finding committee, which also comprises the Ministry of Transport, the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT), the Engineers Council and the Siam Hitachi Company.

The incident occurred last Thursday around 8:40am in the South Corridor of the domestic terminal at the airport. The injured woman is being treated in an ICU room at Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Speaking after the committee meeting yesterday, Assoc Prof Wee-rachai said the mechanical failure might have been caused by missing screws under the platform.

He said normally, each panel of the moving walkway has been tightened with four screws, but the panel that the woman stepped on had only one screw. Three screws were missing, so when she stepped on the panel, it fell while the walkway was still moving and trapped her leg.

“I view this as an accident, and it has nothing to do with luggage or the missing comb of the travellator. The travellator had been used for almost 30 years, and the sensor system was functional as it stopped the walkway in 10 seconds,” he said.

However, the 10 seconds seemed to be too long as it appears to have cost the woman her leg, he said.

Zonezi Properties

He said everyone on the scene, including four flight attendants and technicians rushed to help the victim at that time.

The question is how those screws went missing, he said, surmising it might be because the moving walkway was too old.

Meanwhile, Kit Kittirattana, the victim’s son, thanked Assoc Prof Weerachai in a Facebook post for proving his mother was not at fault by looking at whether the incident was caused by carelessness on her part or the fault of a certain agency.

“I urge the fact-finding committee to inspect the matter thoroughly to prevent the recurrence of such an incident,” he said.

Mr Kit also said Assoc Prof Wee-rachai proposed the committee re-enact the incident and it will hold at least two more meetings, adding that Airports of Thailand is preparing to issue a statement admitting fault and taking full responsibility for the accident.

“My mother is recovering after being treated in an ICU room for four days,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Capt B | 08 July 2023 - 12:10:48 

Airport dis-functioning maintenance department failing to use Medium Strength Loctite to prevent screw loss.

Kurt | 08 July 2023 - 10:09:25 

NOT 'lost screws' can be blamed.
The blame lays fully on the plate of the airport disfunctioning maintenance department. It is a full human RESPONSIBILITY/NEGLIGENCY matter, don't blame 'lost screws'.

Kurt | 08 July 2023 - 09:34:00 

So the original 'avoiding responsebility insinuations' of the airport, that just before incident a full PROFESSIONAL inspection of walkway was done is a lie. Just trying to image fault of lady, wrong walking, lost wheel of trolly, etc., was all BS nonsense. Typical Thai.

Kurt | 08 July 2023 - 09:19:17 

Well, the outcome of this investigation proves that the professionals who did last inspection of the moving walkway afterall were not so professional. They at least have screw counting disablebility.  More than 1 is to much. Hope the airport gets a large international financial claim to pay for a life long being disable due to airport negligence. Poor lady.

Jonty369 | 08 July 2023 - 08:47:44 

Show me the money$$$... we will see how much a leg cost in Thailand due to escalator fault.

JohnC | 08 July 2023 - 08:26:15 

The obvious answer is that the last 'technician' to do work on it didn't put all the screws back. Just like any Thai 'technician' that comes to do work at your hourse, the job os never done 100% unless you finish it properly yourself. Sadly this is very common in this country, good work standards don't exist.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers
Funeral services for Arnaud Verstraete begin
Officials target Phuket children not in schools
US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone
Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Daniel returns to Phuket to fight for life, Road accidents while officials call for safety || July 7
Teenager injured in Rassada residential fire
Police ask for help locating taxi to retrieve tourist’s phone
Phuket’s ‘Buddha’s footprint’ makes 25 finalist attractions in ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign
Make tourists safer, operators told
Operator of Titanic sub that imploded suspends all expeditions
Second PM vote on July 19 if first session fails: Wan
Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew
Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens arrested in Kathu shooting case, Thailand’s 50 richest, Turtle rescued || July 6

 

Phuket community
Make tourists safer, operators told

Almost certainly same people then Prab, although i only clocked two in the front before I was sudden...(Read More)

US destroys its last chemical weapons, watchdog hails milestone

Biden is a serial liar, so if you believe this you'll believe anything. America is the ultimate ...(Read More)

Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew

True enough, it's normally foreigners isn't it? This must be the exception that proves the r...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

He's dead now.You all satisfied, you fearless keyboard warriors? Contemptible....(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

@CaptB. Or else dont ride a m/c? It;'s simple enough. Even you can perhaps get it....(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

WTF was the governor doing there? Just another ghoul. Bangkok Post reports that he fell when they &#...(Read More)

Foreign man in hospital after Phuket temple jump

Jeez...talking about a completely botched rescue, but at least the notorious do-nothing governor sho...(Read More)

Police crackdown on motorbike street racers

Agree with Fascinated, more noisy exhausts with uncontrolled kids all over the place in Kamala, all ...(Read More)

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers

@Timothy: Burning their fields, such as corn causing massive smoke pollution in methanol / ethanol p...(Read More)

‘Lost screws’ to blame for airport leg mangling

Airport dis-functioning maintenance department failing to use Medium Strength Loctite to prevent scr...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
SOHO Pool Club
The Pavilions Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 