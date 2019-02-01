THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Lost Chinese tourists safely recovered from Phuket wilds

PHUKET: Two Chinese tourists lost in the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area in Thalang were found safe last night (Jan 31).

tourismChinesenatural-resourcespolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 1 February 2019, 11:38AM

Chinese tourists Zhang Jingwen and Tang Yan were found safe and well. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The tourists, Zhang Jingwen and Tang Yan, were found about 200 metres from the Bang Pae Waterfall after park officers spent four hours scouring the forest for them.

The alarm was raised when the Chinese consulate in Phuket called the Thalang Police to express their concern for two tourists who were reported as not returning from a trek through the protected forest.

Capt Suchart Luecha of Thalang Police notified park officers, who launched a search for the Chinese couple.

“They said they were walking from Ton Sai Waterfall to Bang Pae Waterfall, a distance of about three kilometers, when they became lost in the forest,” Capt Suchart said.

“It took park officers about four hours wind find them and safely bring them back out of the forest,” he said.

The couple were safe and healthy, Capt Suchart added.

 

 

Kurt | 01 February 2019 - 13:18:31 

Hahaha, the beginning of Chinese New Year happenings on Phuket Island..  Good expiration. Every one happy.
Hope Phuket Officials are prepared for more, as all will be red digital world wide, specially in China of course.



