Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital

PHUKET: German tourist Barbara Lange has been discharged from Bangkok Hospital Phuket as her condition had improved enough, the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) in Phuket reported yesterday (May 23).

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 12:06PM

German tourist Barbara Lange was taken back to her hotel in a white Toyota Fortuner. Photo: TAC

Ms Lange had been under medical supervision since May 16, when she was found by search teams after being missing for a week.

Ms Lange returned to Maikhao Palm Beach Resort, where she is staying with her relatives, TAC Phuket reported in a Facebook post.

Rachadaporn Oin, head of Phuket’s Tourism and Sports Office, instructed the TAC to help Ms Lange with her return to the hotel where she was taken by private car.

TAC has not posted any updates on Ms Lang’s current condition. At last report, on May 17, when an entourage of high-ranking Phuket visited visited Ms Lange at the hospital, medical staff said the the 75-year-old woman was recovering well.

Ms Lange, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, arrived in Thailand with family on May 3, and stayed at the Maikhao Palm Beach Resort. She first she wandered off on May 5, but was found later that day onshore from Koh Pling.

On May 9 Ms Lange went missing for the second time. A large-scale search for her by land, air and sea was launched after officials were notified of her disappearance two days later, on May 11.

On May 16 Ms Lange was found beside a small stream in Sirinath National Park by one of the search teams numbering 40 officers in total assigned to search the park.

After carrying her clear of the jungle, an effort that took two hours, rescue workers confirmed that Ms Lange was exhausted but had suffered no wounds or debilitating injuries.

While Ms Lange suffers from Alzheimer’s, family members had previously confirmed that before her disappearance she was taking medication for her condition.

It has yet to be revealed how long Ms Lange had been at the location where she was found, or how she managed to survive during the seven days she was missing.