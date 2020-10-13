Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Looser quarantine eyed

Looser quarantine eyed

THAILAND: The Ministry of Public Health has proposed a new type of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) that will allow short-term visitors to travel to designated areas during their 14-quarantine period in some selected provinces.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 13 October 2020, 09:26AM

Diplomats and their family members arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in August. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Diplomats and their family members arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in August. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Director-general of the Health Service Support Department, Thares Krassanairawiwong, said a new type of ASQ was being discussed for short-term visitors in the provinces ready to reopen.

This type of ASQ would allow tourists to travel to designated areas during the 14-day quarantine period instead of confining themselves to hotel premises, the doctor said.

The new ASQ will come with terms and conditions to be discussed between government units and entrepreneurs.

People in each of the provinces must be informed of the new ASQ and approve of it, the official said.

He stressed the new ASQ must be based on safety and economic viability.

Foreign visitors must accept travel routes set by the provinces and must not veer off course. Most importantly, they must come from countries with low COVID-19 risk and no local infections for three months, Dr Thares said.

Tourists must test negative for the virus in 72 hours prior to departure and stay in home quarantine for 14 days before leaving their country. They must also book flights and accommodation through travel agents.

The provinces which are ready to reopen must make sure that routes for foreign visitors will not be used by local residents. Recommended activities for tourists include wellness tourism activities such as massage, spa and gastronomic tours.

Hotels where they can stay must be hotels with SHA (Safety and Health Administration) standards, the doctor said.

The areas where foreign tourists can visit will be fixed, he said.

They are required to use tracking devices with representatives of agencies responding to COVID-19 travelling with them at all times.

The doctor added that provinces eligible for the new type of ASQ must have adequate public health systems and hospitals with the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. The hospitals must also be equipped with negative pressure rooms and laboratories.

Dan About Thailand

Many provinces, most of which are tourism provinces, have shown an interest in offering the new type of ASQ such as Chon Buri, Buri Ram, Rayong, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Surat Thani, said the doctor.

Chon Buri seems most ready for the new type of ASQ, judging from local entrepreneurs’ enthusiasm and the province’s experience in managing state quarantine facilities, according to the doctor.

“The new type of ASQ is another way to get foreign tourists to help stimulate the economy,” he said.

At present, Thailand has 55 SQ facilities, 84 ASQ and Alternative Local State Quarantine facilities and 154 Alternative Hospital Quarantine facilities for foreign patients and their caregivers.

They are required to be quarantined during treatment in Thailand for at least 14 days and have three COVID-19 tests.

“We have prepared 2,000 hospital rooms and 13,009 hotel rooms to accommodate foreign visitors on leisure and business trips.

“We are confident that international travellers will be able to visit Thailand from Oct 15 onwards. We are ready to take them,” the director-general said.

Over 1,000 foreign patients of other diseases and caregivers have entered Thailand by land, water and air since the government started to lift restrictions, generating over B200 million for the country, he said.

Thailand is in the process of preparing Wellness Quarantine facilities, such as spas and massage parlours, for medical tourists such as the elderly from other countries.

The government launched a Special Tourist Visa (STV) programme on Oct 1.

Holders of this special visa will be allowed to first stay in the country for 90 days and then renew the visa twice for 90 days each time.

Cabinet members will have a mobile cabinet meeting on Nov 2-3 in Phuket to listen to the views of residents and business operators on how to help rebuild Phuket, which was badly affected by the pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 13 October 2020 - 13:40:28 

Government is ready from 15 Oct onwards? Really? Not from 25 Oct any longer, as Government decided last week?? All Thai Departments agreed? Which foreign tourist is ready today to arrive in Thailand this week?

JohnC | 13 October 2020 - 11:39:55 

@Pascale. Ministry of ridicule is a more suitable name for them,

Paddy | 13 October 2020 - 10:55:42 

Wishful thinking.

LALALA | 13 October 2020 - 09:39:13 

The next moronic ideas...why PN actually not reports about the 150 chinese tourists...per the thaiger they never existed...another day watching the muppet show here in LOS

Pascale | 13 October 2020 - 09:36:39 

More utter nonsense from the ministry of public health.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains boost Phuket reservoirs! Soi Dog founder recognised! || October 13
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused as participant becomes ill
Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs
Cabinet to visit Phuket
New Elite Card benefits to attract foreign investment
China to test whole city of 9m as Europe rolls out new virus rules
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Two-year-old girl among five infected returnees
Govt offices to close for King Bhumibol Day
Patong Hill landslide as rains soak Phuket
Claiming COVID-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight
Body found among mangroves
Protesters prepare to dig in
Electricity outage to affect Mai Khao, areas nearby airport
17 dead in Chachoengsao bus-train collision

 

Phuket community
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Correction: lose not loose !...(Read More)

Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs

Usual nonsense being quoted and reported with no tourism and up to a 100,000 Thais left Phuket for t...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Call it what you want, the meaning of apatheid or segregation or whatever law you want, actually me...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Hahaha Tbird ,please refrain from posting any further comments. It's so hilarious. I can't ...(Read More)

Phuket airport noise pollution payouts reach B1.1bn

The best way to avoid congestion in Arrival Hall is having enough faster professional working Immigr...(Read More)

Cabinet to visit Phuket

Well, Ministers usually stay in high rating hotels. Which hotels are that on Phuket? Are there enoug...(Read More)

New Elite Card benefits to attract foreign investment

The Thai property market must be really grounded and desperate when they have to come up with these ...(Read More)

New Elite Card benefits to attract foreign investment

Al just 'Hot Air'. There is no foreign VIP coming in with money who needs a 'Elite Card&...(Read More)

Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs

Great, we are granted the rest of the year, just 2.5 months, fresh water supply. Water Pipeline proj...(Read More)

Looser quarantine eyed

Government is ready from 15 Oct onwards? Really? Not from 25 Oct any longer, as Government decided l...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 