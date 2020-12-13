BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Lookalike banknotes trigger concern

BANGKOK: Commemorative B100 banknotes have raised concerns that they could be mistaken for B1,000 notes.


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 13 December 2020, 10:42AM

Commemorative banknotes marking the Royal Coronation Ceremony of 2019 made their debut on Saturday (Dec 12). Photo: Bangkok Post

Commemorative banknotes marking the Royal Coronation Ceremony of 2019 make their debut yesterday. The set comprises B1,000 and B100 notes. The front shows His Majesty the King while the back shows images from the ceremony. Photo: Bangkok Post
Social media on Saturday (Dec 12) was abuzz with photos of new 100-baht commemorative banknotes which sport a gold motif, instead of the regular red colour, reports the Bangkok Post.

The commemorative notes were issued by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) on Saturday to mark the Royal Coronation Ceremony of 2019. The front of the note depicts His Majesty the King while the back shows images reflecting the ceremony.

The set comprises two denominations, B1,000 and B100, and the latter can be withdrawn from designated automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country.

Many people who withdrew cash from the machines were taken by surprise when they saw the gold B100 notes, instead of the regular red notes. The central bank assured the notes are as legal tender as the red B100 ones.

According to social media, some people were concerned about a possible mix-up because the colour of the B100 commemorative notes is close to that of the B1,000 notes that use the brown colour.

The B1,000 commemorative notes have a vertical orientation.

According to the BoT, the B100 and B1,000 commemorative banknotes are available for exchange at all commercial banks.





Kurt | 13 December 2020 - 14:04:22 

One can't make it up! Making new 100 thb banknotes that easily can be mistaken with the 1000 thb banknotes.  Only in Thailand such idiotism occurs.  Was keeping a color difference so difficult?  Hallo, there is also still illiteracy in Thailand. A country were many things are made unneeded complicated.

 

