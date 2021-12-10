Long weekend hoped to generate in B5.72bn in domestic tourism

BANGKOK: A survey by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) indicates that local tourists will generate B5.72 billion this holiday long weekend.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 December 2021, 10:02AM

Photo: NBT World

Responses to the survey indicated that about 1.84 million trips will be made from today through Sunday (Dec 10-12), generating B5.72bn for the Thai economy, reports state news agency NBT.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the government’s hotel subsidy program plays a big part in economic recovery and income generation as evident in the fact that there are fewer than 90,000 rooms left out of 2 million available under the program.

The TAT is hoping to extend the travel period and planning to hold discussions on increasing room quotas with the private sector by the end of this week.

The survey also found that the number of journeys increased due to the confidence Thai travelers have from adopting preventive measures into their lifestyles, and the vaccination rate that has surpassed 50% of the population, the report said.

The survey forecasts that about 362,000 travelers will visit Eastern Thailand this weekend and generate B1.4bn.

Meanwhile, the cool weather will draw some 272,500 travelers to northern provinces, generating about B1.3bn.