Long weekend brings another alcohol ban

Long weekend brings another alcohol ban

PHUKET: The Budhhist holiday Makha Bucha will see all major government offices closed and a 24-hour ban on the sale of alcohol in effect for the national public holiday on Monday (Mar 6).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 March 2023, 08:30AM

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

Makha Bucha takes place annually on the night of the full moon during the third lunar month of the year. The event marks the anniversary of the Buddha’s first major sermon.

On the full moon of the third lunar month, seven months after the lord Buddha began his teachings when 1,250 monks came together, with no prior arrangement to hear Buddha preach, Buddha ordained these monks and passed to them the basic principles of Buddhism: To eschew all evil, to do only what is good, and to cleanse the mind, along with other teachings which marked a key event in the development of the religion.

Many Thais will start the day making merit by giving alms to monks in the morning. In the evening, devotees will fill the temples to listen to sermons and partake in the candlelight ceremony known as wien tien, where they walk clockwise three times around the temple holding flowers, incense and a lit candle.

Popular temples to visit on Makha Bucha are Wat Chalong, Wat Phra Thong, Wat Khao Rang, Phuket Big Buddha, Wat Mai Luang Pu Supha and Wat Srisoonthorn.

By law, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for the 24 hours of Monday – from midnight Sunday night to midnight Monday night.

Phuket police traditionally enforce the ban on the sale of alcohol, and often patrol areas to ensure that the ban is upheld.

The ban on the sale of alcohol has been instituted by law, introduced under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office, only since January 22, 2015.

C and C Marine

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces a prison sentence of up to six months, a B10,000 fine or both.

Government offices including Immigration, District Offices and the local Department of Land Transportation office will all be closed on Monday.

Main branches of banks will be closed, but some bank branches in shopping malls will remain open.

Thailand Post branches and kiosks in shopping will remain open as normal, while hospitals will provide emergency and ongoing regular treatments only – ancillary services such as weight loss and skin care will not be available.

All Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police stations will remain open and some local consulates will be open to serve their respective citizens.

