Long weekend boosts profits

THAILAND: The long weekend marking King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day saw tourists flock to a number of natural attractions across the country, giving the tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm over the weekend.

tourism

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 09:34AM

Tourists have their pleasant moment on the wooden Mon Bridge in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, yesterday (Oct 24). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The campgrounds at Lam Ta Kong scenic viewpoint in Khao Yai National Park were packed with tourists keen to stay overnight, reports the Bangkok Post. Khao Yai National Park chief, Chaiya Huaihongthong, said all overnight accommodation at the protected reserve, including at Lam Ta Kong, were booked out over the long weekend.

Visitors, keen to make the most out of the start of the cool season, also flocked to Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon and Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district.

Over 10,000 made their way to the country’s highest peak in the first two days of the three-day long weekend, according to officials at Doi Inthanon, where overnight temperatures reportedly dropped to about 10 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Kanchanaburi, a local tourism business operator who declined to be named said the influx of tourists to Sangkhla Buri district, famous for its mist-shrouded landscape during the cooler months, over the long weekend has generated over B30 million in profits.

Before the long weekend began, many vendors stocked up on souvenirs and local products, fearing they might run out as many tourists were making their way to the district, the business operator said.

One market vendor said that the number of tourists increased because of the school break.