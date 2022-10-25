British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Long weekend boosts profits

Long weekend boosts profits

THAILAND: The long weekend marking King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day saw tourists flock to a number of natural attractions across the country, giving the tourism industry a much-needed shot in the arm over the weekend.

tourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 09:34AM

Tourists have their pleasant moment on the wooden Mon Bridge in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, yesterday (Oct 24). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Tourists have their pleasant moment on the wooden Mon Bridge in Sangkhla Buri district, Kanchanaburi, yesterday (Oct 24). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen

The campgrounds at Lam Ta Kong scenic viewpoint in Khao Yai National Park were packed with tourists keen to stay overnight, reports the Bangkok Post. Khao Yai National Park chief, Chaiya Huaihongthong, said all overnight accommodation at the protected reserve, including at Lam Ta Kong, were booked out over the long weekend.

Visitors, keen to make the most out of the start of the cool season, also flocked to Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon and Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district.

Over 10,000 made their way to the country’s highest peak in the first two days of the three-day long weekend, according to officials at Doi Inthanon, where overnight temperatures reportedly dropped to about 10 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Kanchanaburi, a local tourism business operator who declined to be named said the influx of tourists to Sangkhla Buri district, famous for its mist-shrouded landscape during the cooler months, over the long weekend has generated over B30 million in profits.

Before the long weekend began, many vendors stocked up on souvenirs and local products, fearing they might run out as many tourists were making their way to the district, the business operator said.

One market vendor said that the number of tourists increased because of the school break.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala road back to one lane during power supply repairs
Sunak to be appointed UK’s third PM this year
Officials to open Chalong-Patong road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket deals with the aftermath of landslides and heavy rain || October 24
Cruise tourists arrive in Phuket
TAT optimistic on arrivals from Singapore
Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu
Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished
Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics
Search for missing Russian tourist enters Day 4
Patong Hill landslide site opens for crossing on foot
Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader
Phuket honours Chulalongkorn day
Phuket officials to allow crossing Patong Hill on foot
Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

 

Phuket community
Thailand ‘to benefit from Xi’s ascension,’ say academics

Nobody but China benefits from him pretty much declaring himself leader for life. To the detriment o...(Read More)

Field hospital to serve Kathu people while Patong Hill road is closed

Surely from Kathu it is but a short drive to go to Siriroj or Bangkok Phuket hospitals or even the M...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Officials will take serious action. Do they even know what that means? Interesting how many gov offi...(Read More)

Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished

You've got to laugh. The company is 'willing' to demolish their abandoned derelict hotel...(Read More)

Patong Hill landslide site opens for crossing on foot

Travel Agent: "Come visit Phuket Town Thailand. Enjoy a scenic Day trip to famous Patong and th...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Always funny how fast some people come up here using the word " Xenophobic Thailand". Make...(Read More)

Dangerous land excavation investigated in Kathu

Meanwhile Layan just north of Laguna looks like an ugly bomb went off-trash infested dark sand now c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

@Old guy In order to make the search for you as easy as possible type in the following : Picture...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Blame it on the rain

@Old Guy Rare ? Lol !Australia for Example: 24.1 Flooding wash away roads in SA. 23.2 Road in ...(Read More)

TAT optimistic on arrivals from Singapore

No....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket

 