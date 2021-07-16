The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow is planning to propose to the Cabinet a plan to allow rich foreigners to enjoy long-stay visas in Thailand.

economicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 July 2021, 10:43AM

The government plans to allow rich foreigners to enjoy long-stay visas in Thailand. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

The government plans to allow rich foreigners to enjoy long-stay visas in Thailand. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

According to Mr Supattanapong, the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) approved in principle on June 4 a scheme to offer long-stay visas to four groups of foreigners - rich global citizens, wealthy retirees, rich professionals working in Thailand, and highly skilled professionals, reports the Bangkok Post.

These groups will be entitled to a visa of up to 10 years and have the ability to own land and property.

“Rich global citizens” has no age restrictions but this group is required to invest at least US$500,000 (B16.35 million) in government bonds, property or foreign direct investment. They must also have at least $80,000 in income over the last two years and $1mn in assets.

Meanwhile, wealthy retirees are required to be 50 or over and have an annual income of $40,000 and invest $250,000 in government bonds or real estate.

For professionals interested in working from Thailand, which includes individuals who work remotely or employees of large companies that are close to retirement, they must have $40,000 per year in income with an educational background of a master’s degree or higher or rights in intellectual property and have five years experience in research.

Experts in digital services are required to work for SET-listed companies or work for at least three years in private companies which have an income of more than $50mn a year. High-skilled professionals with no age limits are required to work in target industries or academic experts in universities or state agencies.

Mr Supattanapong said the government remains committed to continuing to stimulate investment, particularly in digital and electric vehicles (EVs).

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The government plans to restore the economy partly through its effort to make Thailand a regional production hub for EVs, with measures to strengthen the EV industry to be announced early next year, he said.

The EV hub initiative is part of a plan to invigorate the economy under a decarbonisation concept.

Several panels involving EV industry development are drafting measures that are expected to be implemented post-pandemic, Mr Supattanapong said.

They include plans to build more EV infrastructure and attract foreign EV and battery manufacturers with investment incentives, he added.

“Infrastructure will be the main attraction and we will encourage leading players in the supply chain to relocate their production sites to Thailand,” Mr Supattanapong said during a seminar titled Restart Thailand to gather ideas on economic development.

He said the government will develop the economy under the decarbonisation concept, which is in line with a global campaign to reduce carbon emissions.

Electricity generation through clean energy will be a key part of this plan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 16 July 2021 - 11:13:10 

'Electricity generation through clean energy. Does this mean that plans for building thai coal-fired power stations is off the table? So far South East Asia has plans for hundreds of new coal-fired power stations.

Kurt | 16 July 2021 - 11:04:35 

The deputy prime minister had a nice dream. ( is he a general?)  Let's hope the Immigration has the man power to handle the que of foreigners lining up for a long stay visa. Hope CESA has ready in time the info brochure about were these foreigners can dump their money.  :-)

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new entry requirements
Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe
Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again
COVID visa extensions open for two more months
Phuket marks another 11 local infections
Thai Red Cross plans 1m free Moderna vaccines
EU restricts travel from Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: AstraZeneca vaccine mess, Rawai bars as restaurants? Tighter checks begin |:| July 15
Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants
Samui quietly reopens to vaccinated foreign travellers
Soldiers to man checkpoint onto Phuket
Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests
Tighter checks, but Phuket rules for travelling to Phang Nga unchanged
Ministry mulls vaccine export quota

 

Phuket community
COVID visa extensions open for two more months

If we come early to extend will the 60 day extension be from the expiration date or from the date we...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

'Electricity generation through clean energy. Does this mean that plans for building thai coal-f...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

(Paddy): She is risking her health and wasting her money & life, the GANGSTERS never take advice...(Read More)

Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy

The deputy prime minister had a nice dream. ( is he a general?) Let's hope the Immigration has ...(Read More)

Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions

The site where you book your ALQ hotel lists prices of all hotels and what to expect, including all ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

Kurt correct 100%. I give Bkk hospital 10 out of 10, they saved my life. They discovered I had a ver...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, I had to wait 10 hours for 2 days in a row to see the surgeon with their farang lady translat...(Read More)

Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants

Drinking Beer out of a coffee cup in a so called restaurant and have to pay is not my bag. I rather ...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce four locations for rapid antigen tests

ematt, glad you are happy with those quacks . I'm glad I panicked as you say , it probably saved...(Read More)

Phuket marks another 11 local infections

So, an increase of 11, however the area totals only show an increase of 9. Which is it?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
SAii Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 