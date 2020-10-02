Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident

PHUKET: A long-serving officer with the Thalang Police in Phuket died after the police pickup truck he was driving slid off a wet road in Takua Thung, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, early this morning (Oct 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 2 October 2020, 06:11PM

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang, a long-serving officer with the Thalang Police in Phuket, died after the police pickup truck he was driving slid off a wet road and struck a power pole in Takua Thung, Phang Nga, early this morning (Oct 2). Photo: Joke Anuchit

Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang from Thalang Police was confirmed dead at the scene, on Phetkasem Rd in Moo 12, Tambon Kalai, confirmed Lt Col Supachai Seuseang of the Takua Thung Police.

Rescue workers from the Wat Kau Chareutham Rescue Foundation arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after 8:20am to find the police pickup truck heavily damaged from the impact with a roadside power pole.

Rescue workers recovered Lt Col Kittipoom’s body from the driver’s seat and transported it to Takua Thung Hospital, Lt Col Supachai said.

Lt Col Kittipoom was travelling back to Phuket when the accident happened, he added.

"I cannot confirm why he was here [in Takua Thung]. Also, the investigation into the accident has yet to conclude,” Lt Col Supachai said.

At this stage investigating officers believe the road design and oil on the wet road may have been contributing factors leading to the accident, Lt Col Supachai noted.

"Doctors will examine the body and question witnesses for further investigation,” he said.

The section of road where the accident happened was prone to accidents, Lt Col Supachai explained.

“This section of road has had a lot of accidents. Everyone has to be careful when driving along this part,” he said.

Sen Sgt Maj Surachart Ketkla, an officer with the Nakhon Sri Thammarat Provincial Police, died in an accident along the same stretch of road in August last year, when the police pickup truck he was travelling in also slid off the road and struck a roadside power pole.

Sen Sgt Maj Surachart was travelling to Phuket as part of following up on an investigation when the accident happened.