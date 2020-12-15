London set for tighter virus curbs as Netherlands enters Xmas lockdown

WORLD: London faces tougher COVID-19 measures within days, the UK government said yesterday (Dec 14), as The Netherlands is to go into its strictest coronavirus lockdown yet, with schools and non-essential shops shutting for five weeks over the Christmas period, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced.

By AFP

Tuesday 15 December 2020, 10:38AM

London will move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England from tomorrow as a new coronavirus variant has emerged as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates. Photo: AFP.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said London, and parts of three surrounding counties, would move into the highest of three levels of restrictions in force across England from tomorrow as a new coronavirus variant has emerged as a possible cause for rapidly rising infection rates.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues will have to close, except for takeaway food, as will theatres and other venues in the entertainment sector.

Members of different households can’t mingle indoors, although people can still meet in groups of up to six in public places outside. Shops and schools can remain open.

“This action is absolutely essential, not just to keep people safe but because we have seen early action can prevent more damage and longer-term problems later,” Hancock told parliament.

In some areas, cases are doubling every seven days, he said, warning: “It only takes a few doublings for the NHS (National Health Service) to be overwhelmed.”

London had already seen a “sharp rise” in daily cases and hospital admissions, and there is concern about the “new variant” of the coronavirus initially detected in southeast England, where cases are now rising the fastest, officials said.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty stressed there was no evidence that the variant is more dangerous, infectious or able to evade testing.

He also cautioned against blaming it for the spike in cases across the country’s southeast.

“The variant may or may not be contributing to that,” Whitty said at a press conference, adding: “We don’t know what’s cause and effect.”

‘Incredibly disappointing’

Andrew Davidson, reader in virology at Bristol University, said coronaviruses are known to mutate, have done elsewhere in Europe and North America, and were not always more virulent.

“However, if they spread more easily but cause the same disease severity, more people will end up becoming ill in a short period of time,” he said.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said it was not yet clear how the variant would affect the first vaccines and treatments.

“The surveillance and research must continue and we must take the necessary steps to stay ahead of the virus,” he added.

Britain last week became the first country to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is now rolling out the programme to GP surgeries, and in care homes in Scotland.

The move comes two days before a national review of the tier system and just as the struggling hospitality and entertainment sector is trying to rebound from a torrid year of closures.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the decision as “incredibly disappointing” for businesses but added: “It’s much better to act early, rather than too late.”

‘Catastrophic year’

Theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh, though, said “the sudden volte-face by the government... is devastating for both the theatre and the economy”.

Christmas is normally a money-spinner for theatres, with shows including pantomimes, and was this year seen as vital given hardships faced by actors, backstage and front of house staff.

Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust, said the new closures would create more uncertainty and losses, and compounded a “catastrophic year for theatre”.

“My entire cast and company are now crying,” added Michael Harrison, who is producing “Pantoland at the Palladium”.

Catherine McGuinness, of the City of London Corporation, urged the government to keep its decision “under close review” and urged “adequate support” for businesses most affected.

Shops and hairdressers can stay open in Tier 3, as can schools but several London districts are sending children home from today because of rising numbers of cases among older children.

Testing of 11 to 18-year-old students began in the worst-affected areas yesterday.

On Friday, the “R number” in London indicating how many other people someone with the virus will infect was between 0.9 and 1.1, according to the government’s website.

London has seen more than 201,000 of the 1.8 million positive tests countrywide, and more than 7,000 of over 63,000 deaths.

‘Not a simple flu’

In The Hague, protesters could be heard whistling and shouting outside Prime Minister Rutte’s office as he said in a televised address to the nation that action was needed to stem a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The Netherlands will close for five weeks,” said Rutte. “We’re not dealing with a simple flu like the people behind us think,” he added in a reference ot the noisy demonstrators.

All shops in the Netherlands except essential outlets like supermarkets, food stores and pharmacists must shut from Tuesday until January 19, while schools will close from tomorrow, he added.

People were advised to stay at home and can have a maximum of two guests a day, except for Christmas Day when they may have three, Rutte said.

Museums, zoos, cinemas and gyms must also close, the prime minister added.

But cannabis “coffeeshops’ and restaurants can both stay open for takeaway service, he said.

“We need to bite this very sour apple before things get better. And yes they will get better. There will come a time when coronavirus will be behind us, when our lives will be normal again,” Rutte said.

“It won’t be now, or in a week, or a month. But with the vaccine, 2021 will indeed be a year of hope and of light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Dutch went into an “intelligent lockdown” in March during which schools shut down but shops stayed open, meaning that the new measures are the toughest since the start of the pandemic.

Until recently the Netherlands had some of the most lax virus measures in Europe but has struggled badly with the second and third wave of the disease.

The number of infections in the Netherlands is nearing 10,000 a day while the overall death toll during the pandemic passed 10,000 at the weekend.

Reflecting the gravity of the situation, it was Rutte’s first address to the nation on television since March, as he normally has more informal press conferences.

“When I gave my first televised address I really hoped it would be the last. But unfortunately I must once again speak to you in this way,” he said.

Rutte also postponed a planned meeting yesterday with Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo “in connection with recent developments around COVID-19”.

The Dutch measures come after neighbouring Germany announced it would go into a partial lockdown from tomorrow as it battles an “exponential growth” in coronavirus infections.

Rutte said he would ask neighbouring countries to “discourage travel to the Netherlands”, while the Dutch government recommended against all travel abroad.