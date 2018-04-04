The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
London looks for answers as murder rate soars

UNITED KINGDOM: Another deadly night in London is putting pressure on political leaders, as a surge in violence on the streets of the British capital pushes its murder rate higher than New York’s.

AFP

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 09:50AM

A police forensics tent at the scene of the fatal shooting of a teenager in north London on Monday night (Apr 2). Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP
A police forensics tent at the scene of the fatal shooting of a teenager in north London on Monday night (Apr 2). Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP

Two teenagers were fatally shot and another was stabbed in the northeast of the city on Monday night (Apr 2).

Some are blaming budget cuts for the spate of attacks.

Larry Logan, a former police superintendent in east London, said the city is facing “a perfect storm” of reduced police numbers and “decimated” social services due to funding cuts.

He said “overworked” detectives are retiring or quitting as they struggle with the caseloads.

Citing a recent conversation with a homicide detective, he said: “in his 35 years, he’s never known it so overwhelming... they’re just leaving in their droves.”

David Lammy, the local MP in Tottenham where one of the teenagers was killed, said he had requested an urgent meeting with Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Lammy said the violence was bring driven by drug turf wars and criticised the government’s funding cuts for police.

“We need to bring down the gangsters,” he said.

London’s Metropolitan Police launched 46 murder inquiries in the first three months of 2018 – including 15 in February and 22 in March.

That is roughly double the number seen in the first quarter of last year and, in the latter two months, more than in New York, a city of comparable size.

It is the first time in modern history that London’s homicide rate, which has grown nearly 40% in three years, has been higher than New York’s.

In the latest violence Monday, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Tottenham, north London, in what witnesses described as a drive-by attack.

A 16-year-old boy died in hospital yesterday evening (Apr 3), a day after he was shot in the face in northeast London, police said.

A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in the same incident has been discharged from hospital.

“I fully appreciate the alarm, shock and revulsion caused by this murder and other fatal shootings we have seen across London over the last few months,” said Glenn Butler from the Metropolitan Police.

Writing on Facebook, the area’s MP Stella Creasy appealed for witnesses over the “horrific and distressing incident”.

She noted an order allowing police to search members of the public without suspicion amid the risk of violence had been put in place in the area.

There has been a sharp drop in such stop-and-search activity, with use of the controversial powers at the lowest level since current data records started 17 years ago.

It attracted sustained criticism for targeting ethnic minorities, leading then-interior minister Theresa May, who is now prime minister, to introduce reforms in 2014.

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, who has devolved powers over policing, has also blamed May’s government for underfunding the police.

He says the force has faced more than £600 million (B26.357 billion) in central government grant cuts since 2011, leading to the large-scale loss of police staff and facilities.

“Government cuts have decimated services for young Londoners across our city,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday, reacting to a post from Labour MP Dawn Butler criticising Downing Street.

“You can’t protect people on the cheap,” she had warned.

A spokesman for Britain’s interior ministry insisted the government is taking action “to restrict access to offensive weapons” and “break the deadly cycle of violence”.

“The UK has some of the toughest gun laws in the world and we are determined to keep it that way,” he said.

Sarah Castro, of Safer London, a charity working to prevent gang violence, said her staff were “shell-shocked” by the recent violence.

She warned against trying to identify one single cause for the spike.

“If we knew, we’d be stopping it,” she said. “It’s a whole range of different things.”

Castro said the biggest challenge youth workers faced on London’s streets was trying to change young men’s mindsets.

“They think being a man is being hyper-masculine,” she added.

Logan, the retired superintendent who also now runs a crime reduction initiative, agreed.

“It’s either fight or flight – and invariably it’s fight, and they will strike first, whether it’s to stab someone or shoot someone,” he said.

“That’s what we’re seeing more and more of.”

 

 
moskito | 06 April 2018 - 09:35:03

thanks for accepting my comment too. 
i know the truth people dont like to hear. 
thats why our countries are lost. 
but what you care anyways huh? 
are you even European? 
and why is something like this WORLD POLITICS 
even in the Phuket Gazette? 
I promise, that was my last comment about 
anything.you can see where your censorship
is leading too.
NO COMMENTS at all anymore here!

DeKaaskopp | 04 April 2018 - 19:41:10

London,capital city of a well educated,developed ,first world country!After waves of acid attacks people now using guns to reach their goals.
Meanwhile in Phuket: bored expats are extremely concerned about a thief at BKK-airport.Even thinking that this small incident will spread word all over the US.Another one condemns the whole staff and includes the CEO.Just great!Phuket's finest!

