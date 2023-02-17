Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Loic’s portrait of the future

Loic’s portrait of the future

Phuket boy Loic Tim at just 6½ years old has already collected enough awards most artists would be proud of at twice his age.

Art
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 02:00PM

Loic, standing at Nai Harn Beach, holds open his published ‘Starfish to be Rescued’, which won him third prize in the XVI International Wildlife Festival ’Golden Turtle’ photo contest in Moscow.

Loic, standing at Nai Harn Beach, holds open his published ‘Starfish to be Rescued’, which won him third prize in the XVI International Wildlife Festival ’Golden Turtle’ photo contest in Moscow.

Loic at his school.

Loic at his school.

Loic’s collection of award-winning creations, and a couple of his medals.

Loic’s collection of award-winning creations, and a couple of his medals.

Loic’s collection of award-winning creations, and a couple of his awards.

Loic’s collection of award-winning creations, and a couple of his awards.

Loic’s portrait of Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

Loic’s portrait of Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

Loic meets Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

Loic meets Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

Loic with Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

Loic with Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong.

« »

For those who remember, The Phuket News reported Loic winning a major prize at the XVI International Wildlife Festival ’Golden Turtle’ photo contest held in Moscow in November.

Loic was not only the youngest prize winner, but the youngest entrant in the entire photo contest, which saw 10,668 works entered. His photo, “Starfish to be Rescued”, was taken at Nai Harn Beach. The stunning image was awarded third place in the nomination “Nature through the eyes of children”. Loic was just 4 years old when he took that photo.

Yet that prize only added to Loic’s growing portfolio of award-winning creations, dating back to 2021.

In November that year Loic won the Bronze Prize in the World Children Drawing Competition 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria. His entry, ‘The Galaxy of Space’, was among 6,000 entries from over 50 countries in the ‘World Children Drawing Competition’, under the theme Green Planet.

For his entry, US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa awarded Loic a letter of recognition honouring Loïc as a ‘True Cultural Ambassador’.

The school that Loic attends. BCIS Phuket International school in Chalong, also honoured the young artist. “Recognised by the United States of America Embassy in Sofia (Bulgaria) for winning the bronze award of the World Children Drawing Competition 2021 at 4 years old, Loïc’s incredible masterpiece ‘The Galaxy of Space’ is an impressionist painting of a green galaxy, where, as he described, all of the planets are environmentally friendly and green,” the school announced through its newsletter.

“With this first entry to a world art competition, for which over 6,000 works of art where submitted from over 50 countries, Loïc took home not only a fantastic 3rd place bronze award, but also an Official certificate and letter of congratulations from the US embassy, which we feel honored to share with our community today. At just 4 years old, he is the youngest winner of the prestigious worldwide competition ever.

“On behalf of BCIS, we are tremendously proud of his achievement, creative talents and his vision of an environmentally friendly Galaxy. Our Year 1 Star has already shown incredible skills at school and within our community, we could not be happier to follow and support his success on a wider scale today, as we invite you to join us in congratulating his remarkable talent,” the school acknowledged.

Yet Loic’s achievements kept growing. In June last year he was awarded ‘Honorable selection’ from 3,200 entries in the 24th International Youth Art Exhibition in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria, for his painting ‘Under the Sea’.

Sombat Laohapongchana, Thailand’s the Head Honorary Consul in the Republic of Bulgaria, gave recognition to Loic’s creations, and his remarkably young age in his artistic achievements, at an event in Bangkok in July last year, where Loic presented Mr Sombat his first portrait painting.

By August last year, Loic was Gold Prize Award Winner in the Hong Kong DITP and Thailand CP brand children drawing competition with his ‘Mommy Chicken Eggs’, with Loïc at 5 years old.

In October, his ‘Lobster Counts on Two Crabs’ was selected to be exhibited in the Gallery of Toruń Poland for the 21st International Children and Youth Art Competition. That same month Loic was invited to attend the award-giving ceremony and exhibition for the International Wildlife Festival Photography Exhibition in Moscow

In December Loic met Peyami Kalyoncu, the Turkish Consul General in Hong Kong, for his winning entry ‘The Colorful Owl’ in the Gaziantep Mizyal Art Gallery Competition in Turkey.

That same month Loic won First Place Award in the Early Elementary School division of the Robert Shetterly ‘My Hero Project’ International Portrait Contest for his painting ‘My Papa and Mama’.

Only last month Loic was featured in an article titled ‘Celebrating Young Talent!’ in the popular ‘Kanvas Magazine’.

Loic loves ‒ and if it is not obvious yet, finds inspiration in ‒ nature. Living in Phuket, he loves the ocean.

He also has already developed an extended attention span, his mother Nicole notes. “Sometimes he wakes up and just wants to draw. He is so very focussed, and he can sit there for hours drawing or painting,” she says.

Although Loic is more prone to drawing and painting, he hasn’t given up photography just yet. He still uses his mum’s phone when the occasion arises. Loic himself already notices the difference between him and his mum taking photos. “When I take a photo, I take just one… But my mum always takes 10 or 20,” he says.

Loic attends the regular art classes at his school, but his imagination and creativity are what set him apart in the international art competitions, where youngsters are not overly appraised by the technical skills, but more on their clarity of concept and expression of ideas. One of Loic’s strengths is his impressive use of colours.

Loic says that the awards he has already been bestowed are “great”, but he would still draw and paint without them. “Because if there are no awards, it’s okay; if you win, it is okay, if you lose, it is okay,” he says.

Among his collection, Loic has no favourites. “I like them all,” he assures.

Loic also encourages everyone to try their hand at art. “Anyone can draw – just go ahead and try it,” he says.

In the meantime, Loic has two more works to be submitted for international competitions for young artists. One of them is to be entered in a competition in the Czech Republic; the other, titled ‘American Native tales’, is to be entered in a competition in France.

“We hope to give you good news by the end of this year,” his mum Nicole says.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A GRIP IT response for blood donations
Kang rules in Ant-Man ‘Quantumania’
Angry Bing chatbot just mimicking humans, say experts
Phuket Music Scene: Time to take the Thai alternative?
Something special about ‘The Whale’
Fighting flesh-eating bacteria
Shyamalan rediscovers tense-thiller mode in ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Climate Cycle - Chiang Mai to Phuket in 10 days
The need for saving lives
Phuket international schools 8th cheapest in Asia
The beautiful mess that is ‘Babylon’
Green Thoughts: Bizarre trees bear strange fruit
Where will the children play?
‘Mummies’ makes headway in family fun
Elegant steakhouse dining

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

Yeah I thought that too. Smart move Thailand! Kudos at not being bullied by 'our friends and all...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

@Christysweet. Yes, including behind foreign keyboards spewing endless vitriolic nonsense here. ...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

@Fascinated. No-one else will have him. Grateful? Surely you don't think that's possible?...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

Charming as ever @JohnC. beats me why you stay in a country you have so much contempt for- you seem ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

"Foreign mafia" are here en masse and permanent because Thailand refused to go along wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This will backfire on Phuket. The tourists that do come will be low level and hardcore looking for ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This whole thing is very very sad. Like a good friend dying a slow and painful death. The quality of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

ChristySweet, if what you describe is/was not allowed by Thai law, but happening, than there is 1 an...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

"World-class" ? Thailand is sex worker to the world alright, and that is the extent of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

Foreigners UNITE and take over this beautiful island before it is nothing but a parking lot. Mean...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 