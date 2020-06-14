Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Lockdown returns in parts of Beijing as China reports 57 new virus cases

Lockdown returns in parts of Beijing as China reports 57 new virus cases

WORLD: China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus today (June 14), the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grow about a resurgence of the disease.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19health
By AFP

Sunday 14 June 2020, 08:58AM

Chinese officials have closed the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been linked to a new cluster of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP

Chinese officials have closed the Xinfadi wholesale market, which has been linked to a new cluster of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP

The domestic outbreak in China had been brought largely under control through strict lockdowns that were imposed early this year - but a new outbreak has been linked to a meat and vegetable market in south Beijing.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said 36 of the new cases were domestic infections in the capital.

The other two domestic infections reported today were in northeastern Liaoning province, and local health officials said they were close contacts of the Beijing cases.

The alert was sounded after the NHC confirmed the first cases in Beijing for two months on Friday and city officials delayed the return of students in primary schools that had not already resumed classes.

Several of the new cases were linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market, and more cases connected with the market emerged yesterday after wider testing.

The market was closed and AFP reporters saw hundreds of police officers - many wearing masks and gloves - and dozens of paramilitary police deployed there yesterday.

The new cluster of domestic infections has prompted fresh lockdowns with people ordered to stay home in 11 residential estates near to the market.

Worries have also grown about the safety of the food supply chain, with some other markets in the city also closed.

State-run media had reported that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon, and that major supermarket chains had removed stocks of salmon.

Beijing’s market supervision authorities ordered a city-wide food safety inspection focusing on fresh and frozen meat, poultry and fish in supermarkets, warehouses and catering services.

Nine nearby schools and kindergartens have been closed, sporting events, group dining and cross-provincial tour groups have also been stopped.

The majority of cases in recent months have been overseas nationals tested as they return home, and the rest of the cases reported today were imported cases from abroad.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14
‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll
Poll shows slim majority no longer afraid of COVID-19
Gamblers lose after Kathu bust
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 13
Back to school with new study times and teaching methods
Fine rumour for net booze pics ‘baseless’
Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour
Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run
Phuket airport issues travel requirements, announces first flights
Curfew ending, country remains closed to outsiders
Life jackets keep missing Phuket fishermen alive until Navy rescue
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Curfew to be lifted! Skypark over Bangkok? Child sex operation busted! || June 12
Confirmed: Phuket airport to open

 

Phuket community
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

We need that prosecutor that was here a few years ago, forget his name. He exposed the Pullman resor...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Rorri... it is not more contagious than the flue given the amount of undetected cases which was prov...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

Nice to have friends in high places. What a complete joke. Should demo the lot , make the criminals ...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

@Mr Harald, millions of thai people are now out of jobs, In press we read quite a number of thai are...(Read More)

TAT unveils three-part strategy for ‘new normal’ tourism recovery 

The whole covid is a perfect example of mass hysteria. This new travel ideas are completely unaccept...(Read More)

Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

Please, enlighten me. Arrests by a administrative 'task force', including volunteers? No RT...(Read More)

Thai man arrested for post-New Year Patong party fatal stabbing after 12 years on the run

Great example of twisting facts. Not the tracking down of the suspect, but the RTP investigation to...(Read More)

Thai crewmen in precautionary quarantine after disembarking Singapore cargo ship in Phuket

Just taking body temp only indicates nothing. That is just a asymptomatic condition. The crew member...(Read More)

Phuket airport inspected for readiness to reopen

Dave_C, That is interesting, as Australian borders are still closed, to general aviation, so I would...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

harald, you have missed the whole point, the point is how contagious it is, it has the ability to ov...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 