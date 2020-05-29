BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Lockdown eased from Monday

BANGKOK: The government today announced the third stage of the easing of the business and activity lockdown, effective from Monday (June 1).

COVID-19healtheconomics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 29 May 2020, 03:49PM

Shopping malls are allowed to extend their opening hours from Monday (June 1) as part of the third-phase easing of the business and activities lockdown. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The relaxation allows restricted activities at schools, theatres, beauty parlours, fitness clubs, sports fields, recreational ponds, ballroom dancing venues, convention halls and zoos, reports the Bangkok Post.

The curfew is also shortened to 11pm to 3am from Monday.

Gen Somsak Rungsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said today (May 29) that school buildings can reopen for admission examinations and short training sessions, but not for normal classes. Private tuition schools for vocational training, arts and sports can resume.

Malls could remain open until 9pm. Exhibition and convention venues could also open until 9pm, but activity space at each would be limited to 20,000 square metres.

Buddha amulet markets will reopen, as long as operators prevent visitors crowding together.

Barbers and hairdressers will be allowed to dye hair in addition to hair cutting, washing and drying, but their services are still capped at two hours at a time and customers are not allowed to wait on the premises.

Child daycare centres can open only for the preparation of food and beverages for parents to take home to their children. 

Beauty clinics and salons and tattoo and piercing parlours can reopen, but not provide facial services, and staff and customers must wear face masks.

Health-oriented massage centres can reopen for two hours of service at a time. Steam and herbal saunas remain closed.

Fitness clubs in and outside malls will reopen from June 1 but visitors’ numbers will be limited and sauna services are still suspended.

Stadiums for football, futsal, basketball and volleyball will resume for exercise and practice, on the condition the number of non-players is capped at 10.

Bowling and skating centres and the like can reopen for exercise and practice only. Ballroom dancing centres will reopen.

Ponds for sports and recreational activities – for jet-skis, kitesurfing, banana boats and such-like – can reopen as long as the number of people is limited, but not for competition.

Theatres, including movie theatres, will reopen but the audience is limited at 200 at each place. Everyone must wear face masks, and double-seating is allowed. The ban on concerts continues.

Zoos can reopen but visitors must not gather for activities. Curfew hours will be shortened to 11pm-3am to facilitate more businesses.

