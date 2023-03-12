Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms

Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms

BANGKOK: Netizens are divided over whether Chinese tourists should wear student uniforms. Some claim foreigners want to wear them like cosplay and they are just tourists trying to enjoy themselves. Some local students, however, say the fashion trend should not be confused with the compulsory donning of uniforms, which they oppose. Bangkok Post’s Apichin Chitviriyakun talked to all the parties and now shares what he has learned. This is a contracted verision of Apichin’s comprehensive special report.

Chinesetourism
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 12 March 2023, 10:14AM

Chinese tourists wearing Thai school uniforms as cosplay pose for a selfie with actor Nawat Kulrattanarak during his soap opera shoot in Phuket recently. Photo: Bangkok Post

Chinese tourists wearing Thai school uniforms as cosplay pose for a selfie with actor Nawat Kulrattanarak during his soap opera shoot in Phuket recently. Photo: Bangkok Post

When Ju Jingyi, a Chinese actress and former member of SNH48, drew attention to the trend of Chinese tourists wearing Thai student uniforms by posting herself wearing one on her Weibo account, Thai news outlets and netizens paid close attention.

Apart from the tourism opportunities cited by the Education Ministry and Tourism Authority of Thailand, some internet users noted that while foreign tourists are happily donning the uniforms, some Thai students, including the Bad Student movement, are protesting against their mandatory use.

The school uniform trend is aligned with the cosplay culture in China, where wearing school uniforms, particularly Japanese ones, is prevalent, said Pagon Gatchalee, lecturer in marketing at the Chiang Mai University Business School.

He added the Thai school uniform trend is currently smaller than the Japanese school uniform trend. It actually peaked in late 2012, when the film Lost in Thailand was screening in China.

Mr Pagon also said the Chinese might simply find Thai school uniforms different from their own, which could explain their interest.

While the public has reacted positively to the trend, some experts have raised legal concerns about non-students wearing the uniform as a fashion statement.

The Pavilions Phuket

Lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn warned against wearing student uniforms with a logo or abbreviation of the school’s name, as that may breach the Student Uniform Act 2008, which carries a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

According to Mr Pagon, some Chinese tourists believe that countries have different laws that must be followed, while others wonder why it has been made illegal.

In contrast to Thailand, Japanese uniforms are often worn by others as a fashion statement without any consequences.

Despite the mixed reactions to this from the Chinese, Mr Pagon maintains that "this is a good opportunity for Thailand to promote tourism, trade, and awareness of the country".

Read full story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 12 March 2023 - 11:02:08 

Women emulating young girls- its all very creepy. One has to wonder about people (of all genders) who support it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Protected marine life found at Phuket restaurants
Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know
Foreign, Thai divers trained as coral saviours in Phuket
’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 
Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’
Phuket drug busts net 17k meth pills, 85g of ’ice’
More local warnings issued in Phuket as wildfire season continues
Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June
Power supply works to affect traffic on Patong Hill
Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers
Thai Government continues to woo wealthy, capable foreigners
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal cop crash, New mobile banking measures, Prime Minister: No more coups! || March 10
Body found floating off Phuket believed to be missing Romanian diver
Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident
Leatherback turtles hatch at Bang Khwan Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: What tourists need to know

Good Opinion piece. Like to mention that from Consuls ( specially Honorary Consuls for who Consul ac...(Read More)

Locals split over Chinese tourists donning Thai student uniforms

Women emulating young girls- its all very creepy. One has to wonder about people (of all genders) wh...(Read More)

Body found floating off Phuket believed to be missing Romanian diver

My heart goes out to his wife, and that her sorrow may be eased by the comfort of others in the days...(Read More)

Urgent aid needed for expat mum injured in Phuket accident

Really? Financial status as a prequisite for keeping one's arm? Not everyone can get 'insur...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

Advertise on Saturday, 11th, deadline application Sunday, 12th? Sunday, at 08:30 am, not possible to...(Read More)

Thai Government continues to woo wealthy, capable foreigners

Seems to me the only jobs available for foreigners are cutting down old growth forests, filling in w...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Police seeks foreign volunteers

'Do a John Denver..'? Fly an experimental plane into the ocean ? ...(Read More)

’Overpriced’ Phuket durians priced correctly, officials confirm 

Grossed fruit ever. Don't understand how anybody likes it and is willing to pay for an experienc...(Read More)

Hookah venue discovered on Bangla ‘following complaint’

They've got their work cut out for them on this one. A quick search on google shows dozens of re...(Read More)

Thai banking apps to demand facial scanning for transfers from June

My experiences with Thai banking apps (SCB) shows they mostly don't work. Although having an acc...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 