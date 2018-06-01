Local teachers train students in animal welfare with Soi Dog

Soi Dog Foundation recently arranged an animal welfare workshop called 'Humans Love Animals, Animals Love Environment', with the assistance of local teachers from 12 schools across the island.

Realizing how importance of teaching the next generation and the importance of education, the foundation’s education team aims to pass on the animal welfare knowledge through theses educators who can communicate most effectively with their students.

The event was chaired by the Deputy Director of Phuket Educational Area District Office, Panupong Suk-apirom and a representative of the Phuket Mayor, the Director of Public Health and Environment Unit, Wina Pikulpon told participants:

“From the previous workshop arranged by Soi Dog Foundation, we see that it is a great and beneficial project that is a sustainable and humane solution for human and animal to live together within the same environment.

"The people who play an important role on adjusting behavior and nurturing children are teachers and school executives. I wish that the teachers in this workshop will bring the knowledge and understanding to create activities to develop a concrete study that creates sustainable success.”

Meanwhile, the President of Soi Dog Foundation, Kiranee Narabal, said that animals play an important role for the environment and animal welfare is a significant knowledge to learn, with teachers being the best medium to pass on this knowledge to the young generation.

“When speaking of environment, people may think about water, air, ground, etc. but forget about animals, especially stray animals. The uncontrolled increasing number leads to diseases and put humans’ life in risk, not to mention the impact on social and economic perspectives as a top tourism destination. The best solution is to live with them rightly and understand the birth control for stray animals,” she said.

“The closest examples are pets, dogs and cats that live in the schools. The proper ways to take care of these animals, birth control and diseases protection, are what we would like to introduce to everyone today. We have done several activities to support Princess Chulabhorn’s project to end rabies within 2020 which has been well accepted by the WHO. We would like to be, at least, a small part of this movement,” she added.

“I believe in the potential of educators, who can make difficult things easy and make complicated things interesting by nurturing knowledge among students. I also believe that teachers will be able to file some great projects based on this knowledge to their directors.

"The teachers will play an important role in moving Phuket forward to a better quality of life, decreasing diseases from animals and make children understand the way to take care of stray animals; a way that keeps them safe from disease and how to live with them peacefully. This knowledge will pass on through the children to their families and to the communities.”

The workshop concerned the "One Health" theory, under which animals, including stray animals, take an important role. The activity creates an understanding among the teachers that basic needs of animals are not far from human needs, physical language of dogs and cats and tips about how to approach the paws as well as Q&A session.

“There are a number of dogs and cats in Phuket schools. Students must be informed about how to protect themselves from getting attacked and how to approach the animals properly for their own safety,” said Nuttawut Kumngern, Education Program Coordinator from Soi Dog Foundation.

Seeing the benefit of animal welfare knowledge, the directors of 12 schools sent the teachers representing Wat Thepnimit School, Hongyok Bamrung School, Ban Ao Nambo School, Koh Siray School, Sitsunthorn Bamrung School, Ban Saku School, Thachatchai School, Ban Koh Naka School, Ban Kuku School, Ban Chalong School, Ban Maikhao School, Wat Latthiwanaram School.

After the introduction to the animal welfare and pet tips, the Special Project Coordinator, Varaporn Jittanon, also explained to the audience about the rabies situation, solution and protection.

The activity allowed the teachers to exchange their opinions and experience about dogs and cats, which led to the continuous talk about major issues among stray animals, animal cruelty law and the CNVR program (Capture, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release) which strengthen the understanding about animal welfare. After the talk, the teachers from each school created their own activity that fits with the condition of their students to pass on the knowledge in the most effective way. The activities will be conduct in each school by their own timeline and will be closely supported and followed up by Soi Dog Education Team.

After this activity, Soi Dog will continue to be a part of Thai student’s education, bringing knowledge about animal welfare and help nurture young students the responsibility to the social that will bring peace among human, animal and environment.

For more information visit: soidog.org