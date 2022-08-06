Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis

Local school welcomes Crown Prince of Perlis

PHUKET: Teachers and students from Muslim Wittaya School in Koh Kaew welcomed Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, Crown Prince of Perlis Malaysia yesterday (Aug 6).

culturereligion
By The Phuket News

Sunday 7 August 2022, 02:30PM

The visit was part of a royal initiative to spread and preserve the use of Malay language, one of many royal duties the Crown Prince was conducting during his time on the island.

Also present at the school ceremony were Komol Dumlak, chairman of the Phuket Islamic Committee, Panya Samphaoratana, chairman of the Phuket Muslim Wittaya Foundation, members of the Phuket Islamic Committee, representatives from relevant government agencies and students.

Mr Panya said he spoke on behalf of everyone at the Muslim Wittaya Foundation and Muslim Wittaya School in expressing delight and sincere gratitude for the Crown Prince’s visit.

Mr Panya further thanked all the representatives of the royal initiative for their work in making the visit happen, specifically the University of Technology, Mara Wittayalai Perlis and the Islamic and Malay Traditions Committee.

Continued efforts to raise awareness, create learning opportunities and preserve the Malay language is important for the school’s children, he explained and therefore the project and the stature of the Crown Prince’s visit would help significantly.

The Crown Prince’s presence would also spark morale and encourage local Muslims to continue to seek success and prosperity, said Mr Panya. As such, he expressed his infinite gratitude.

Following his visit to the school the Crown Prince went next to Nuruddiniyah Mosque in Rawai to attend a meeting with Islamic leaders from six Andaman provinces.

