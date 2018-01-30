RUGBY: Rugby enthusiasts from not only Phuket and Thailand but from around Asia will this week pay their final respects to Maria Cotter, who sadly passed away in the early hours of last Friday (Jan 26) after being severely ill for several months.

Tuesday 30 January 2018, 09:46AM

Maria Cotter. Photo: Supplied

Alongside her brother Pat Cotter, Maria was a key reason for the success of the annual Phuket International Rugby 10s, which this year will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

However, in addition to her dedication to the 10s, Maria was also a long-time member of the Khao Lak community and member of Black Rose MC.

In a recent post on the Black Rose MC Facebook page, they announced that following Maria’s recent admission to a hospital in Chiang Mai, that last Thursday (Jan 25) they were to organise a big tombola at The Story Bar in Khao Lak to help with Maria’s medical costs.

Sadly just the day after it was announced that Maria had passed away.

Since Maria’s passing was announced last Friday tributes have been flying in from near and far, one such tribute posted via The Rugby Lovers Guide to Asia read, “The Rugby Lovers Guide to Asia is saddened to hear of the recent passing of a true legend and friend Maria Cotter. Alongside her brother Pat, Maria was a key reason for the success of the Phuket 10s. I fondly recall how Maria shepherded the referees and myself too and from Thanyapura daily and the hilarious barbs that were exchanged between herself and some mischievous refs. Maria more then held her own, and provided us with wonderful entertainment on that 35 minute car ride. Last year I had the privilege of getting to know Maria during a couple of conversations and appreciated her commitment to Phuket 10s, the ACF and her brother Pat.

“Maria will be sorely missed by everyone who knows her, and we send our thoughts and prayers to Pat, all of Maria’s close friends and family.”

Maria’s cremation ceremony is to be held on Friday morning (Feb 2) at Wat Boon Ruang Champawai in the northern province of Phayao.

Pat has also told The Phuket News that following Maria’s passing the main cup to be won at the Phuket International Rugby 10s will from this year onwards be renamed to the Maria Memorial Trophy.

The Phuket News passes on its condolences to Pat and his family at this time.