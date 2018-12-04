Local program trains teachers so that every child can learn to swim

Oz Swim Aquatics is an Australian-based company providing aquatic education for teachers since 2007. Director, Eve Fraser, driven by her passion for the water and an understanding that the drowning statistics in many countries are compounded by the lack of opportunity and access to quality swimming programs, had a vision to do something about it.

Community

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 10:00AM

Eve first visited Thailand in 2012. Since that time, she has assisted Thai nationals to come to Australia and train in her swim school to gain the skills to teach swimming and run a successful business.

Over the years we have watched the swimming industry develop, however she identified key gaps in the learning process that did not adequately support a program to reduce the drowning statistics.

Following the world headlines where 12 boys were stuck in a cave, Eve Fraser decided the time was right to address the problem head on. Kru Payu connected Eve to Dr John Schorr, Chair of the Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Program in Chiang Mai and member of Rotary International Chiang Mai. Dr Schorr already had the foundation of a program with funds to support lessons.

A team of experienced teachers and trainers from Australia, who were prepared to pay their own way and volunteer their time, were recruited.

The team included Eve Fraser (Bronze Coach, Learn to Swim Teacher, Specialist of Infant Aquatics, Learner with a Disability and Behaviour Management), Herbie Howard (Paralympic Coach, Silver Coach, and Trainer) and Liz Maloney (Learn to Swim teacher and trainer). The rest is history.

The team flew to Chiang Mai on Nov 10 and over the next week qualified 18 Learn to Swim Teachers, three Teachers of Babies & Toddlers, and 34 volunteers before moving on to Phuket.

With the initial success the team knew how they needed to roll out the training and the program. The British International School Phuket (BISP) was their home for the next four days. Working with English and American qualified swim teachers who were eager to learn and adapt to the simplified program, the training had a strong focus on life saving, right from the first lesson.

By the end of the training BISP had agreed to become the venue for the community program and the Ban Ya school has now confirmed for 80 students to participate in a learn-to-swim program every day for two weeks in January 2019.

The team also visited the Koh Siray School and met with the Director to discuss the program.

Oz Swim Aquatics and The Global Aquatic Project are sensitive to the barriers of learning. They have key partners with Swim Australia who provided uniforms for staff and discount training packages to ensure more teachers could be trained and qualified. On their first mission they provided over 100 swim caps, goggles and swim suits to ensure children had the appropriate gear.

With the support they have gained through their first mission the team expect to deliver at least three missions in 2019 providing equipment and resources, as well as essential training to ensure there are enough trainers available to deliver the program... so that every child learns to swim.

www.ozswim.com.au

Eve Fraser j.p. (qual), B.Bus

Qualified Trainer & Assessor - Swim Australia, Royal Life Saving Society

evefraser@ozswim.com.au