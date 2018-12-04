THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Local program trains teachers so that every child can learn to swim

Oz Swim Aquatics is an Australian-based company providing aquatic education for teachers since 2007. Director, Eve Fraser, driven by her passion for the water and an understanding that the drowning statistics in many countries are compounded by the lack of opportunity and access to quality swimming programs, had a vision to do something about it.

Community
By The Phuket News

Monday 10 December 2018, 10:00AM

Natthasak Thawudom (Krupayu Swimming), Eve Fraser (Director Oz Swim Aquatics) and Dr John Schorr PhD (Chiang Mai International Rotary Club)

Natthasak Thawudom (Krupayu Swimming), Eve Fraser (Director Oz Swim Aquatics) and Dr John Schorr PhD (Chiang Mai International Rotary Club)

Swim teachers enjoying the opportunity to advance their life saving skills

Swim teachers enjoying the opportunity to advance their life saving skills

The Oz Swim Aquatics team train the swim teachers at BISP

The Oz Swim Aquatics team train the swim teachers at BISP

Eve first visited Thailand in 2012. Since that time, she has assisted Thai nationals to come to Australia and train in her swim school to gain the skills to teach swimming and run a successful business.

Over the years we have watched the swimming industry develop, however she identified key gaps in the learning process that did not adequately support a program to reduce the drowning statistics.

Following the world headlines where 12 boys were stuck in a cave, Eve Fraser decided the time was right to address the problem head on. Kru Payu connected Eve to Dr John Schorr, Chair of the Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Program in Chiang Mai and member of Rotary International Chiang Mai. Dr Schorr already had the foundation of a program with funds to support lessons.

A team of experienced teachers and trainers from Australia, who were prepared to pay their own way and volunteer their time, were recruited.
The team included Eve Fraser (Bronze Coach, Learn to Swim Teacher, Specialist of Infant Aquatics, Learner with a Disability and Behaviour Management), Herbie Howard (Paralympic Coach, Silver Coach, and Trainer) and Liz Maloney (Learn to Swim teacher and trainer). The rest is history.

The team flew to Chiang Mai on Nov 10 and over the next week qualified 18 Learn to Swim Teachers, three Teachers of Babies & Toddlers, and 34 volunteers before moving on to Phuket.

With the initial success the team knew how they needed to roll out the training and the program. The British International School Phuket (BISP) was their home for the next four days. Working with English and American qualified swim teachers who were eager to learn and adapt to the simplified program, the training had a strong focus on life saving, right from the first lesson.

By the end of the training BISP had agreed to become the venue for the community program and the Ban Ya school has now confirmed for 80 students to participate in a learn-to-swim program every day for two weeks in January 2019.

The team also visited the Koh Siray School and met with the Director to discuss the program.

Oz Swim Aquatics and The Global Aquatic Project are sensitive to the barriers of learning. They have key partners with Swim Australia who provided uniforms for staff and discount training packages to ensure more teachers could be trained and qualified. On their first mission they provided over 100 swim caps, goggles and swim suits to ensure children had the appropriate gear.

With the support they have gained through their first mission the team expect to deliver at least three missions in 2019 providing equipment and resources, as well as essential training to ensure there are enough trainers available to deliver the program... so that every child learns to swim.

www.ozswim.com.au
Eve Fraser j.p. (qual), B.Bus
Qualified Trainer & Assessor - Swim Australia, Royal Life Saving Society
evefraser@ozswim.com.au

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myth Coffee Bar & Hangout Space
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
A new puppy? Things to consider...
BISP Head Boy wins coveted ESU International Public Speaking Competition
The #MeToo movement makes its effects felt in Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation responds to official plan to impound Bangkok street dogs
A Meal with Bart Duijkers
Dr Chantinee breaking cultural norms for our environmental future
God is a DJ - A divine event at Dream Beach Club
Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run – The Happiest Run on Phuket!
Living in Phuket 2018
The Great Escape - A peaceful weekend in Cape Panwa
World-renowned Buddhist scholar offers free seminar at UWC Thailand
The social animal - Educating your dog
Skal Phuket 2018 Charity Evening

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

The whole 'free internet exercise' confirm in a way that the government expects that the poo...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

.... 'My' guests are 'non paying friends'. Arriving Phuket airport they hand over ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Anyone who has driven on Thai roads already knows this. Driving standards are abysmal, common sense ...(Read More)

Full Time: Expat community reels over death of Matthew Pond

Miss you mate ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Not surprising. Actually enforcing traffic laws is work! All the paperwork after someone is ticket...(Read More)

Phuket Police ‘stop-and-search’ nets 142k pills of meth, 3kg of ‘ice’

... Undercover operations? With plain clothes undercover RTP officers on every drugs bust photo in n...(Read More)

Report: Thailand most unequal country in 2018

Well, Thailand is the 'best' in: 1: Terms of wealth inaquality. No country with such a-soci...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Go Air
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 