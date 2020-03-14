Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Local online virus tracker a big hit

Local online virus tracker a big hit

BANGKOK: Local technological innovations are helping with the fight against Covid-19 and also fake news surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 March 2020, 03:14PM

A screenshot of an online map developed by 5Lab, a Bangkok-based IT company, to provide news and information about Covid-19 in Thailand and help stem fake news.

A screenshot of an online map developed by 5Lab, a Bangkok-based IT company, to provide news and information about Covid-19 in Thailand and help stem fake news.

One of the most popular is covidtracker.5lab.co, an online map that provides information on the spread of Covid-19 in Thailand. The website features an interactive map with updates on the number and location of cases, as well as false reports about the contagion.

The website is the fruit of unpaid efforts by a team at 5Lab, a Bangkok-based IT company. It launched last Friday morning (Mar 13) and quickly became a phenomenal hit, attracting as many as 30,000 visitors per minute, according to Nithi Prasanpanich, chief design officer at 5Lab.

"The project was born from the passion of junior staff in our company. After noticing there was lots of fake reports about the outbreak, they came up with the idea for an online platform where people can verify Covid-19 news. So we created it right away," Mr Nithi told the Bangkok Post.

The team updates the digital map with officially verified news on Covid-19 and links to information such case numbers and infection status. A Covidtracker mobile app is in the pipeline.

OpenDream and ChangeFusion have launched a crowdsourcing chatbot that encourages users to report infections and their whereabouts. Dubbed @Sabaideebot, the chatbot allows Line subscribers to view data from fellow users, while also providing Public Health Ministry updates on the outbreak and links to hospitals. The chatbot is in Thai.

The Thailand Tech Startup Association also uses @Pedthaisupai to spread useful information on Facebook.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

British overstayer nabbed with ganja
Phuket Town school fire causes B500k in damage
Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike
Wreaths laid for Phuket’s heroines
Phuket officials check sanitation measures at Rassada Pier
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok and Koh Siray
Tourism Ministry hopes for post-virus tourist bounce
Slew of major Phuket events fall victim to COVID-19
New virus cases ‘clusters’ with Hong Kong, South Korea links
Busted marijuana grower says plant cured his colon cancer
Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan
Motorcyclist killed as he hits back of parked truck
COVID-19 cost Phuket B15bn in February, may cost B70bn in total, say experts
Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements
No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials check sanitation measures at Rassada Pier

I am sure all will be fine if they are temperature checked for 60 seconds and docks cleaned every fe...(Read More)

Confusion over entry requirements for Russians as Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

Fun to see how different Thai Government bodies create confusion and contradiction about the Russian...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

K,what has your drivel about double pricing,car dash cam got to do with this article ? Can't y...(Read More)

Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

K,you clearly not understood F's comment....(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Why are arrivals from China, S-Korea, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran not on the same 'check on ar...(Read More)

No ‘Stage 3’ despite spike in virus cases

The world is already in a COVID-19 3rd stage as a whole as it not any longer a epidemic, but a Pand...(Read More)

Phuket honours a true gentleman of the seas

Sad to hear! I think he and his Hong Kong friends help't me and Big A in 1996 to win the Phuke...(Read More)

Busted marijuana grower says plant cured his colon cancer

Was it not published last year that thai government would legalise marijuana for medical purpose? Ar...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

It would be nice when PN interviews mr Girard a few weeks from now to learn how mr Girard was treate...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Perhaps it is a good idea when Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand are orchestrating/tuning at their ai...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Singha
CMI - Thailand
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 