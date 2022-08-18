Local Lions lay down challenge to Vagabonds

RUGBY: Competitive rugby in Phuket sees a welcome return at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) this Saturday (Aug 20), when the Vagabonds stake their pride and reputation against the Local Lions, a side fashioned in the main for this challenge match.

Rugby

By Neil Quail

Thursday 18 August 2022, 04:00PM

Featuring Phuket’s finest rugby talent, both teams will look to their respective coaches in hope of claiming the day’s bragging rights, with the Lions being marshalled by local legend, Dan Ashburn, while the Vagabonds will rely on Dave Walker’s cunning and years of experience. Both coaches, in fact have previously held the Vagabonds captaincy, which will certainly spur even greater rivalry from the sideline.

“Really looking forward to this game, great to restart our season with a competitive match. Very much looking forward to see how certain combinations play together, and most of all, the first match for the Vagabonds Academy players,” said Dave.

Venerable Vagabonds captain, Paul Rothwell will lead his side on the pitch, as will Guy Choobal in his deserved promotion to skipper of the Local Lions, and while both are close friends off the pitch, their desire to win will ensure any bonds are put on hold for the encounter. Adding more spice to the captains’ competition is the fact that both are regular and respected Vagabonds Junior Academy coaches, which will surely create a good-humoured divide in support amongst their academy charges spectating on Saturday.

Organising the event is Vagabonds stalwart Tom George, who expressed the rationale for driving this internal competition. “With plenty of junior and senior rugby matches/tournaments on the horizon, the Vagabonds require additional support. Thus, in addition to the rugby, a raffle draw will also take place. Prizes include 5-star hotel stays, vouchers to Phuket’s finest eateries, and many more exciting donations. All proceeds will go to help the Phuket Vagabonds senior team and the Vagabonds Junior Rugby Academy, with funds raised for equipment for our juniors and also in effort to support the team’s travels as ambassadors for Phuket rugby at annual tournaments around Thailand,” said Tom.

The day’s festivities will start at 2:30 pm with the junior academy getting an opportunity to showcase their skills and then the main event kicking off at 4 pm.

Plenty of food and cold beverages will be available throughout the day at the ACG clubhouse.

For more information, please visit either the Vagabonds or the ACG’s Facebook pages.