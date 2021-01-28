Local herb study on COVID-19 patients to continue

THAILAND: Authorities will continue to study the efficacy of a local herb in treating COVID-19 patients after promising results during a trial.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 January 2021, 05:15PM

An employee of Tumrubthai herbal shop hands out fah talai jone herbal medicine to people at CentralWorld shopping mall on March 6 last year. Each person is given one pack of the drug for free. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb, whose scientific name is andrographis paniculata and known as “fah talai jone”, is efficient in treating the patients, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and three other agencies. Department director-general Amporn Benjaponpitak said today (Jan 28) the study would also find whether the herbal extract was safe to use on COVID-19 patients alongside standard treatment methods. After COVID-19 re-emerged in mid-December last year, the department and Samut Prakan Hospital jointly conducted a pilot study on the use of fah talai jone extracts to treat six patients. Initial results showed their conditions had improved on the third day after a daily intake of the extracts containing 180mg of andrographolide. Their symptoms such as cough, sore throat, phlegm, runny nose, muscle pain and headache gradually improved. No side effects were found - their liver and kidneys functioned normally. Dr Amporn said the positive results had encouraged the department, Samut Prakan Hospital, the Department of Medical Sciences and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization to continue the study in its second phase.