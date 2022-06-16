Tengoku
Local football tournament aiming to kick out illegal drugs

Local football tournament aiming to kick out illegal drugs

FOOTBALL: Officials in Kathu have announced they are staging a football tournament as part of a campaign to raise awareness of illegal drugs and alleviate poverty in the local community.

Football
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 June 2022, 01:58PM

The announcement came on Tuesday (June 14) at a press conference hosted at the Patong Bay Hill Hotel overseen by Kathu District Chief Siwat Wangkunkul.

Mr Siwat was joined by Phakarat Tamchu, Chairman of the Patong Development Foundation and Patong Foundation Committee as well as representatives from related agencies.

The tournament, which will be hosted on July 20 in Patong, is focused on residents from three sub-districts in the Kathu area and will see two age-based competitions take place – a junior tournament for those aged between 12-18 and a senior competition for those over 18.

The prize money on offer for the former is B120,000 with B700,000 up for grabs in the latter contest. Additionally, there will be B300,000 worth of survival bags which will be distributed to over 500 poor households in the area.

Mr Siwat explained the tournament is being developed alongside a community campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal drug abuse.

Thai Residential

“Youths in the Kathu area need to have the necessary knowledge and awareness as to the dangers of drugs in how they can negatively affect one’s body, health and mental state which has a knock on effect on society and national security,” he said.

“The football tournament aims to develop people’s skills, knowledge and abilities to encourage them that a clear and healthy lifestyle can help them achieve excellence in future.

“A drug free environment can help improve the quality of life for everyone within the local community and build a more sustainable future for all,” Mr Siwat added.

The campaign also strives to highlight the importance of drug surveillance activities in communities, schools, religious sites, and tourist attractions in the Kathu area in line with the national government’s policy on illegal drug use.

Further details on venues, times, team numbers and how to enter will be released closer to the event, officials advised.

