Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

Local election date still not confirmed but PEC told to start planning

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) confirmed yesterday (Jan 30) they have been instructed to start preparations for local elections, even though a definite date has still yet to be determined.

politics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 31 January 2020, 11:17AM

PEC Acting Director Sub Lt Passakon Siripakayapon yesterday (Jan 30) confirmed the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok has instructed them to begin preparations for local elections, despite a concrete date being set. Photo: PEC

PEC Acting Director Sub Lt Passakon Siripakayapon yesterday (Jan 30) confirmed the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok has instructed them to begin preparations for local elections, despite a concrete date being set. Photo: PEC

Attendees at the meeting. Photo: PEC

Attendees at the meeting. Photo: PEC

« »

PEC Acting Director Sub Lt Passakon Siripakayapon stated the PEC received the order from the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok on Monday (Jan 27).

As part of the preparations, the PEC are looking to recruit volunteers to assist with helping run the election, even though the date has itself has yet to be confirmed. No exact number as to how many volunteers are required was confirmed.

Sub Lt Passakon explained, “The PEC will be open between 8:30am to 4:30pm on Feb 3-7 for people interested in working as part of the local election to register their applications.

“Prerequisite qualifications are that the individual is a Thai national, over 30-years-old, politically neutral and honest in nature.”

“All 19 local authorities in Phuket are seeking to recruit people to assist – this comprises nine municipalities, nine Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) and the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor).”

Sub Lt Passakon confirmed that all the necessary equipment such as ballot boxes, polling booths and other relevant supplies, is available and in place.

“These are ready from last year,” he commented. “Now we can only wait for the cabinet to announce the confirmed date.

“The most important thing right now is for us to prepare effectively so we can conduct the election and ensure the right candidate for Phuket is elected,” concluded Sub Lt Passakon.

The latest announcement comes after previous PEC Director Nutthawat Wongitsaraphap received an order from the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok back on May 27, 2019, to start preparations for local elections for Sept 1 onwards (see full story here).

