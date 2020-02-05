THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Local contagion cases mount as six more discovered with coronavirus

Local contagion cases mount as six more discovered with coronavirus

THAILAND: Thailand reported more cases of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus with six people, four Thais and two Chinese tourists, the latest found to be infected, Thai health officials said yesterday (Feb 4).

healthChinesedeath
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 February 2020, 03:52PM

Thai returnees disembark from Thai AirAria flight FD571 from Wuhan in China that arrived at U-Tapao airport in Rayong province on last night (Feb 4). All 138 returnees will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and quarantined for 14 days. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Thai returnees disembark from Thai AirAria flight FD571 from Wuhan in China that arrived at U-Tapao airport in Rayong province on last night (Feb 4). All 138 returnees will be screened for coronavirus symptoms and quarantined for 14 days. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

“The country is now in the stage of disease transmission. Since they are staying in places full of foreign visitors, tourists are likely to be in areas of disease transmission,” said Dr Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department.

He was speaking after health authorities contacted Seoul for information about a Korean woman found infected with novel coronavirus on her return from Thailand despite having never visited China.

Dr Tanarak said that authorities were informed of the case in South Korea and were seeking details of her test results, condition and where she had visited in Thailand.

The information would help them locate people who might have been in contact with her, so they could be checked for the virus.

The 42-year-old South Korean woman tested positive for the virus after arriving home from Thailand on Jan 19. She became ill on Jan 25. Now in quarantine, she is the 16th person found to have contracted the virus in South Korea.

Dr Tanarak sought to allay concerns, saying that transmission in Thailand was still limited. Health authorities were actively identifying and treating patients, he added.

“The case of the Korean woman does not change the degree of risk concerning the disease in Thailand. Chances of contraction remain low in this country,” he said.

“Now we are trying our best to find as many infected cases as possible and also people who have been in contact with them.”

A quick response was preventing transmission increasing to a severe level, he added.

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, told the press that the four Thais included a couple who had just returned from Japan.

The two others were drivers who had driven Chinese tourists in their vehicles.

Health authorities had contacted their Japanese counterparts seeking information related to the infected Thai tourists, he said.

Dr Suwannachai said five of the six were recovering well and would be discharged from hospital when free of the virus.

Thanyapura Health 360

The sixth and most recent patient was moved from a private hospital to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute and placed on a respirator as he is 70 years old and has underlying tuberculosis.

He was the driver of a van that took an elderly Chinese woman to Hua Hin, where she was receiving treatment for the infection in hospital and her health was improving.

The number of infections discovered in Thailand rose from 19 to 25 yesterday. Eight people have recovered and been discharged while the other 17 remained in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday 138 Thais had boarded a Thai AirAsia flight from the epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan in China, to Thailand.

A total of 144 Thais in Wuhan and Hubei province had been due to arrive in Thailand aboard an Air Asia flight last night.

However, only 141 showed up at Wuhan airport for the evacuation flight.

Mr Anutin said 138 of the 141 had passed health checks and were allowed to board the plane to Thailand.

Of the three not allowed to leave China, two had fever while the other was found to have overstayed their visa.

Adm Sittiporn Maskasem, the Royal Thai Navy’s chief of staff, yesterday gave assurances that the navy and the Public Health Ministry had measures in place to look after the Thais flown back from Wuhan, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The returnees arrived at U-Tapao international airport in Rayong last night.

They were set to be screened with thermoscans at the airport before receiving health checks at Queen Sirikit Hospital in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

Those who have virus symptoms will be treated and quarantined at the hospital, while the rest will be quarantined in five buildings at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thais spike China-led plan to dredge Mekong river
Splash Beach Resort accredited as five-star Thailand MICE venue
Cherng Talay water shutoff hits private estates, condo projects
First local virus patient ‘cured’
National park officer bags B10k reward for finding turtle nest
Phuket Town road to close for resurfacing
China virus deaths rise to almost 500 as WHO says ‘opportunity’ to halt spread
Leafy highs: Kratom personal use push under way
Austrian couple killed in Krabi road crash
Electricity outage to hit areas near Dowroong
Health officials debunk reports of ‘100 suspected virus patients’ in Krabi
Traveller from Thailand confirmed as South Korea’s new virus case
Thailand’s hotel investment volume declines in 2019
Thalang Hospital pharmacist seriously injured as car hits power pole
3,000 tour guides in Phuket out of work as Chinese arrivals plunge

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 