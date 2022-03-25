BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Local civil rights group files formal request to resolve slew of issues

Local civil rights group files formal request to resolve slew of issues

PHUKET: Some 60 members of the Phuket Community Rights Development Network gathered in front the New Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Mar 24) to submit a formal request to the Phuket Governor to expedite action on a slew of grievances affecting local residents.

economicsland
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 March 2022, 04:28PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The formal request cited 15 cases that remained still unresolved, including Community Title deeds for poor people living on state land and providing basic utilities such as electricity and water supply to such people.

The group, led by Somjin Chuchuay, were also members of the Phuket branch of the People for Social Justice Movement, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Mr Somjin pointed out that the 15 unresolved issues in Phuket were among those presented to Cabinet resolution on Feb 1 this year by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who chairs the Resolution Committee of the People;s Social Justice Movement.

The Cabinet had resolved for action to be taken to resolve the 15 cases in Phuket, he said.

“There has been a proposal for solutions to the problems to be presented to the Cabinet,” Mr Somjin noted.

“In Phuket, there are many communities involved and many cases are for asking to consider using the guidelines for upgrading Community Deeds in accordance with Section 10 (4) of the National Land Policy Committee Act B.E. to be pilot areas for arranging land in the form of a community deed in the future,” he said.

“In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister [Gen Prawit] was invited to chair the event ‘Community Deed Fair’, also called ‘Community Deed Problems’ in Phuket. There are 17 communities in total across the island that are seeking Community Title Deeds,” Mr Somjin said.

Approval of Community Title Deeds for the communities would resolve many continuing problems for the residents, he explained.

Without registered addresses, the residents were unable to have electricity and water supply. Local municipalities cannot build streets for the communities because in legal terms there were no residents registered as living in those areas, he Mr Somjin added.

Among the communities affected were the Pla Praduk Pattana Community and New Rassada Pier Community, Mr Somjin said.

The community living behind the Saphan Hin stage area and Ton Pho Community on the outskirts of Phuket Town were two other communities in need of official recognition, he said.

With Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew unavailable, the group was met by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

Vice Governor Anupap said he would bring the issues to the Governor’s attention before drafting a letter of recommendation to the senior officers involved for further information

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 