Local AstraZeneca vaccine 'fit for use'

Local AstraZeneca vaccine ‘fit for use’

THAILAND: Samples of the AstraZeneca vaccine licensed to be produced locally by Siam Bioscience have passed the standard set by the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), according to the department.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 08:51AM

Photo: AFP.

Photo: AFP.

DMS director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak said yesterday (Apr 27) that samples of five models of the vaccine, which had been tested for consistency in production, were presented to the department for approval. The vaccine, which has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was manufactured using AstraZeneca’s viral vector technology.

After receiving the samples, the department has run tests on them and found they satisfied all manufacturing criteria specified in the registration. The vaccine passed the full tests for requirements such as chemical composition and safety. The results of the analysis of the vaccine’s quality will be cited in support of having the vaccine mass-produced by Siam Bioscience, according to the DMS chief.

Last Friday, the FDA gave Siam Bioscience the green light to augment its production capacity. The company is expected to deliver the first batch of locally produced vaccines to the government next month, with further supplies earmarked for export.

In a related development, the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) and the Department of Disease Control (DDC) will jointly place an order for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, said NVI director Nakhon Premsri.

Dr Nakhon said Public Health Ministry officials have met with the company and they agreed that the NVI and the DDC will be ordering the vaccine and handling the paperwork to expedite vaccine deliveries.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to be more suited for school-age segments of the population, which reportedly pose a higher risk of triggering a major outbreak of COVID-19. The vaccine can now be stored at higher temperatures than before, which makes for easier transportation.

The government plans to further accelerate COVID-19 vaccine distribution by asking privately run hospitals to administer jabs for the public, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Gen Prayut said the government plans to procure 10-15 million doses a month from several manufacturers and intends to inoculate about 30 million people over the next three months and 50 million by the end of the year.

Gen Prayut also yesterday thanked the business community for their offers in helping ramp up the distribution of vaccines.

lelecuneo | 28 April 2021 - 14:21:23 

i rather have the chinese one... could not trust anything produce in Thailand nor from this BioSiam scary company..

Nasa12 | 28 April 2021 - 11:54:37 

@ Cristy sweet, It was at the Swedish Government's press conference on Swedish television last night.

Kurt | 28 April 2021 - 10:10:13 

It's a bit messy now in Europe with AstraZeneca vaccinations. UK goes ahead again, Some countries already restarted vaccination with it above age 60.

Christy Sweet | 28 April 2021 - 10:01:27 

NASA 12, I could find no reports substantiating your claim. Reuters reports on   04/20 the vaccine is currently in use for second  injection in over 65 age group. It also reports Sweden is in trouble because of the  prior stance on lockdowns.

Nasa12 | 28 April 2021 - 09:07:34 

The most country’s in Europe have stopped the  AstraZeneca vaccine. The last country was Sweden. The last report from Sweden Government was 10 people dead of this vaccine the last days.

 

