The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Local airlines in no rush to serve Phuket

Local airlines in no rush to serve Phuket

BANGKOK: Local airlines are still reluctant to join the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ model as shaky travel regulations and unstable tourism demand remain an obstacle.

COVID-19Coronavirustourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 June 2021, 09:44AM

Staff at Phuket airport maintain their cleaning regime in an empty terminal. Photo: AoT Phuket

Staff at Phuket airport maintain their cleaning regime in an empty terminal. Photo: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

The schedule of flights to Phuket airport for late June. Image: AoT Phuket

« »

Since the third wave of the pandemic began to ravage domestic demand in April, the average load factor has plunged as many provinces have imposed travel restrictions on people from the red zone, led by Bangkok, the epicentre of the fresh outbreak, said Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation Plc (AAV), the largest shareholder of Thai AirAsia.

Therefore, airlines must be cautious before resuming the route, including international locations that connect to Phuket. However, many international airlines have announced their intent to fly direct to Phuket from July in tandem with reopening, reports the Bangkok Post.

“We won’t rush international services in the early stages of the sandbox as tourist demand is unstable, particularly as vaccinated tourists will be forced to roam the island for 14 days,” he said. “Reopening is necessary but we have to wait for steady rules and demand.”

The government recently changed entry regulations for inoculated tourists to Phuket, expanding compulsory stays on the island from seven days to 14 days. Visitors are also required to submit three swab tests even if they show negative results prior to arrival.

Mr Tassapon said if airlines choose to operate this route but receive few bookings, it might have to cancel the flight to avoid incurring losses which will irk tourists who have already booked and the airline itself which will lose credibility.

At present, Thai AirAsia is using just two aircraft from its fleet of 59. In the first quarter, a leased airplane was retired and the airline will not replace it in order to streamline investments.

Nuntaporn Komonsittivate, head of commercial operations at Thai Lion Air, said travel regulations are a key concern preventing airlines from flying international routes to Phuket as there is still no clarity on the entry process.

Meanwhile, demand from international passengers is still considered insignificant. Thus, the airline will wait until the fourth quarter to see if there is consistent standard operational procedures and reliable demand.

Suksit Suvunditkul, chief executive of Deevana Hotels and Resorts, said most hotels will remain closed from July to September as this is low season on the island. At present, there is only 15-20% of hotels open and the number is unlikely to change in the first three months of the sandbox reopening.

European travellers, the target group for Phuket sandbox, will favour travel in their region as many leading tourism countries are ready to welcome back tourists such as Spain.

Moreover, the extension of mandatory stays in Phuket will limit the number of inbound travellers to those who are huge fans of Phuket as tourists who want to hop off to other parts of the country will wait for the removal of the mandatory two-week stay.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Five drug suspects arrested, firearms seized
Electricity outages to affect Kamala, Koh Kaew
Government defends B500bn executive loans decree
Probe starts as woman dies after AstraZeneca shot
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dodging a crash! Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine || June 9
Phuket Governor asks ministries for help
Amber light for private, local organisations to procure vaccines
Foreigner infected while in Phuket quarantine
NACC hits Prayut’s brother over assets
Pedestrian escapes being mowed down by high-speed wipeout
PM says sorry for hold-ups in jabs rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elder Phuketians get 1st AstraZeneca vaccine shot, Moderna to cost B3,800 || June 8
Two Moderna shots set at B3,800
US approves first new Alzheimer’s drug in almost two decades
Lifeguards urge surf safety as heavy weather warning issued

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor asks ministries for help

..to boost the economy. Mr.Governor,how about to allow those businesses still closed to open up now...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

Seen slow vaccination process, les than 2-4% of the population vaccinated 1 or 2 times, Finance Mini...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks ministries for help

The picture is clear about the 1 July opening of 'New Phuket'. Bit by bit more and more rest...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks ministries for help

please change the reference to phuket-expat-vaccinations.com...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks ministries for help

Try this an an example only of how to do things properly. Your details will not be shared with anybo...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

Perhaps Norway didn't know that 'Thai borrowing' not includes a pay back. If you really ...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

The Public Debt for every single Thais are about 400.000 Bath Thailand have borrowed about 10 Trilli...(Read More)

AstraZeneca in Phuket, mass vaccination of elderly, people with risk medical conditions begins

thailandintervac.com has fixed the drop down choices today but you still can't make an appointme...(Read More)

Government defends B500bn executive loans decree

The central questions are never answered in these articles. From whom is this money being borrowed,...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks ministries for help

Thai people are coming on to the island over the bridge without even having to stop. Try and do that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
https://sgssecurity.com/

 