Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl

Loan shark debt collection erupts into brawl

PHUKET: Thalang Police are investigating how a visit by debt collectors for a loan shark turned into a brawl spilling out into the street in Baan Pru Samphan, Tambon Thepkrasattri, on Wednesday (Aug 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 28 August 2021, 01:46PM

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

The argument erupted into a brawl, which spilled out onto the street. Screenshot: Supplied

Ms Pranee reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Aug 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Pranee reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Aug 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Pranee reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Aug 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms Pranee reported the incident to Thalang Police yesterday (Aug 27). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The quiet little shop where the fight broke out. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The quiet little shop where the fight broke out. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The incident was brought to the police’s attention when 55-year-old shop owner Pranee Tayang reported to Thalang Police yesterday (Aug 27) how several “able bodied” men had arrived at her shop to collect outstanding payment for a loan that she and her husband had taken out from a private individual.

The incident was recorded on video, showing several people striking each other repeatedly, with many of the blows being closed fists landing on heads. The video has been posted online, and since gone viral among Phuket residents.

In reporting the incident to Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police yesterday, Ms Pranee explained that she and her husband had borrowed B6,000 from a local loan provider.

The loan was taken out over a month ago, along with another party, bringing the total amount borrowed to B11,000.

The terms of the loan was “20% interest”, Ms Pranee said, noting that in cash terms the interest alone amounted to B550 a day.

The most recent loan repayment was due on Tuesday, but she and her husband were unable to make the payment due to the rain, she said.

Explaining this to the loan agent evoked grave insults against her parents, Ms Pranee noted.

On the evening of the next day, Wednesday, several large men entered the shop demanding payment. An argument broke out after one of the men called her “a disrespectful word”, resulting in the brawl seen in the video clip, she explained.

Her husband and her son had objected to the word used against her. Her husband was injured in the fight, as were two of the debt collectors, she noted.

One of the men in the fight was struck in the windpipe with a rod, she added.

However, It was not reported who struck first.

Ms Pranee confirmed that she had taken out “informal loans” several times previously and had repaid them all on time with no incidents, but on the day of the incident she admitted to paying late because of the rain.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket said that he is currently questioning people from both parties involved in the brawl.

He added that he was waiting for the results of medical examinations of those injured, and for reports of officers investigating the scene of the fight.

Kraisorn Pantip, Phu Yai Baan of Moo 8, Thepkrasattri, called on local residents in the area not to take out any loans from “informal providers”.

Several households in the village were known to have borrowed money from loan sharks, he said.

“We never encourage people to borrow money through informal loans because the village itself has a village fund. There is a savings fund which people can borrow from to come up with additional capital,” he said.

“Regarding this incident, as far as I know from the residents, is that they have borrowed money, but they’ve always paid well. All we know about what happened yesterday [Wednesday] was that there was an argument over offensive words used about their mother,” he said.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

Be helpful if we know whether this infections were in general community or workers dorms, constructi...(Read More)

UK adds Thailand to COVID travel ‘red list’

DeKaaskopp@ some folks have nothing better to do than carp about Thailand makes me wonder why they c...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

So the vaccine experts have moved on from Sinovac to Sputnik - I am sure they are well qualified to ...(Read More)

Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

Will K. be able to register this time ?...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

@Kurt First of all the decision to lock down Koh Lipe wasn't made in Bangkok ! And where does it...(Read More)

Phuket rallies to help Koh Lipe

Wiesel/DKPP, tell that to Phuket Thai who lost their hotel jobs, run out of x months 50-60% salary s...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

Put a plastic bag on his head, tie his hands behind his back and beat the truth out of him .. he se...(Read More)

Fears mount cops will shield ‘Joe Ferrari’

At the end of this he will be shown to have been deep undercover and all the 'unusual wealth'...(Read More)

‘Big Joke’ checks safety ahead of expected influx of Russian tourists

@JohnC, Sure 'they' know that sputnik vaccine is as 'good' as sinovac. But breaking...(Read More)

Phuket marks 209 new COVID cases, one more death

thank you for publishing totals for all the areas. Looks like Rawai is not too good right now....(Read More)

 

