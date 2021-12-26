Living Waters: Building brighter futures

Living Waters Phuket has been providing financial grants and completing projects investing in sustainable community solutions across Phuket and the surrounding islands.

Sunday 26 December 2021, 10:30AM

By Joanna Matlub

Living Waters Phuket is a brand-new Foundation which was set up to build brighter futures for communities in need. This Foundation provides financial grants to projects around essential relief areas including sustainable food security, education requirements, renewable energy and environmental issues. It was established to help registered charities, foundations, private companies and government organisations by funding community projects.

Grants are currently and continuously being awarded to community groups, charities, Not-For-Profit organisations (NFPOs) and individuals who want to help the community by finding solutions to the aforementioned challenges in Phuket and the surrounding areas. The independent board of advisors at Living Waters Phuket reviews each grant application they receive objectively, fairly and impartially. With financial grants being awarded each week, there are a lot of exciting opportunities to help the communities in need, here in Phuket and beyond.

Sustainable Farming Project

The Foundation was involved from the start in supporting a Sustainable Education on Farming and Food Production programme for the Kathu Wittaya School.

This long-term initiative was designed around teaching almost 1,000 children about the process of producing and harvesting food, and came to fruition due to funding from Living Waters Phuket Foundation.

This project is the first of its kind in Phuket, and teaches students how to farm the land using proven Thai techniques and processes. It truly is a full circle sustainable farming initiative and something that the Foundation is extremely proud to support.

These types of initiatives aim to give disadvantaged children the lifelong skills to be self-sufficient, and take this knowledge back to their communities in the hope of a better and more sustainable future.

With the Sustainable Education on Farming and Food Production project complete, Living Waters Phuket are now providing grants for Phase 2; the construction of buildings to store produce and a shopfront from which to sell from.

Education Assistance for Disadvantaged Children

Living Waters Phuket Foundation funded and provided brand new IT equipment for over 500 disadvantaged children at the Phuket Has Been Good To Us (PHBGTU) School. This project was funded in order for teachers, volunteers and administrators to be able to deliver their English classes more effectively and efficiently. The previous equipment was old, unreliable and often shut down mid lesson making classes increasingly difficult to hold.

The newly installed equipment will help teachers deliver higher quality lessons, printed materials and content. This initiative aims to help students progress further with their education, giving them a brighter future for employment options, thus helping their families and communities also.

The grant to provide new IT equipment for teachers, volunteers and administrators for this children’s charity has been completed, and all IT equipment has been funded, delivered and set up.

Super Life Bags

The Foundation marked its official Phuket launch on 1st November 2021 with an unparalleled financial grant for a sizeable collaborative food donation programme. This consisted of more than 8,700 ‘Super Life Packs’ to help families in need.

Living Waters Phuket, together with 5 Star Marine granted a substantial financial aid package for these Super Life Packs each containing enough staple food items to feed a family of 4 people for an entire week.

This funded project marked the largest single food bag donation to date, and the execution was a collaborative effort between Living Waters Phuket, 5 Star Marine, the Phuket Red Cross, Phuket Has Been Good To Us as well as various government departments.

Distribution of these Super Life Bags was aided by the Government officials and 5 Star Marine, and went out to several areas in Phuket including Kathu, Patong, Chalong, Rawai and Baan Phara among others.

Clean Energy Project

Living Waters Phuket has recently completed the installation of solar panels for the Good Shepherd Phuket Town (GSPT) Learning Centre.

Living Waters Phuket is based around finding and funding sustainable solutions to food security, education and environmental issues. So, solar energy for this charity organisation sits well with their funding criteria.

This initiative will allow the Learning Centre to save money by removing the high electricity costs they were paying previously to run the centre. This completed project now uses a clean and sustainable energy solution that the Foundation is proud to have been able to provide funding for.

Living Waters Phuket Foundation – Building Brighter Futures

“Phuket has needed a well thought out Foundation for a long time, and I am excited to see many positive initiatives get the opportunity to come to fruition in such a short space of time. Living Waters Phuket is open for grant applications and much needed donations to carry on our work. We look forward to being able to continue to support the community by providing funding for sustainable solutions not only to food security but in areas of education and environmental issues.” said Shaun Stenning (CEO and Founder of 5 Star Marine).

Donations

You can donate to the Foundation’s Weeboon page to help fund more sustainable, community projects where you will also find weekly updates on initiatives. Please go to weeboon.com and search for ‘Living Waters Phuket’.

See also LivingWatersPhuket on Facebook and Instagram.