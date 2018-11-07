THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Living in Phuket 2018

UFE Phuket, Trocadelyo Group and Bangkok Hospital are organising the third ‘Living in Phuket’ exhibition on Saturday December 1.

Community
By The Phuket News

Monday 12 November 2018, 11:00AM

A very large crowd of expats and locals visited the Living in Phuket 2017 edition

Many free shows are performed during the event, offered by our sponsors

The Phuket news, Platinum Sponsor and exhibitor at the Living in Phuket

Now in its 3rd year (and 20th for its Bangkok sister organisation), ‘Living in Phuket’ is an annual event set up to help Phuket’s many expats and their families connect with the services that will make their lives on the island easier.

This event attracts many major organisations and groups from Phuket’s community to one location, making it that much easier to find the right support without having to run around town collecting information.
The event focuses on introducing newcomers to social and volunteer opportunities, lifestyle, travel and hospitality services, education, establishments, specialised relations and more.

‘Living in Phuket’ represents an invaluable resource of information for expats.

Where does it happen?
The event will take place in the King Carl Gustaf conference room of the Bangkok International Hospital in Phuket (1st floor) on Saturday December 1.
Visit us to connect with all our exhibitors, social groups and discover the performance program.

ARCHITECT and HOTELEX

And it’s absolutely free!
As you walk into the lobby, register and get your passport, which will have a handy map of everything we’ve prepared for you.

Everybody is welcome to meet and have a good day with many performances and surprises.

Here are some of our previous and current exhibitors:

Sunshine Village Koh Sireh, Soi Dog Foundation, Asia Africa Foundation, Good Shepherd Phuket, UFE French Union, Swiss Society, Central Festival, Royal Phuket Marina, Education, Tanyapura, BCIS, BIS, WeConnect Events & Modelling, Sophisticated Me (fashion House), Thailand Pool Tables, Perfect Balance, Kapsiko, Alpha Health Club, Yamaha Music, Hash House Harrier, Danse Academy, Yoga School, Latino Danse, Ice Arena, Thai Boxing, Siam Niramit, All4Diving, Bangkok Hospital (esthetic), Bangkok Hospital (eyes), Bangkok Hospital (dentist), Bangkok Hospital ( check-up), Atsumi Healing, Oriental Spa, Pa Organic Phuket, Phuket Let’s Go, Singapore Airlines, Trocadelyo Group, Law Office of Ake & Associates, Poe Ma Assurances, Abyss Phuket, Desjoyaux, Magic Planet Pet, Ixina Kitchen, Indo Construction, Mc Nels Movers, The Phuket News, The Phuket Guide, Lattitudes Magazine, Bon Café, Group GRP (Catch / Twin Palm), Kenny Rogers, Nommy Frozen Yoghurt, Icekating Restaurant, Costa, Monkey Diva, Bangkok Hospital Drinks, Pluto Gelato Ice Cream, The Coffee Club, Melki.BIZ, Feliiz.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket community
