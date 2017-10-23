Living in Phuket 2017

Now in its 2nd year (19th for its Bangkok sister), “Living in Phuket” is an annual event set up to help Phuket’s many expats and their families connect with the services that will make their life on the island easier. The event focuses on introducing new comers to social and volunteer opportunities, lifestyle, travel and hospitality services, education, establishments, specialised relations and more. The event will take place in the King Carl Gustaf conference room of the the Bangkok Hospital Phuket (1st floor) from 9am-6pm.
And it’s absolutely FREE.
REGISTER NOW on livinginphuket.org