BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Liverpool stunned as Lookman lifts Leicester

Liverpool stunned as Lookman lifts Leicester

FOOTBALL: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had only themselves to blame for their shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester as Mohamed Salah’s penalty miss and Ademola Lookman’s winner dented the Reds’ title challenge yesterday (Dec 28).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Wednesday 29 December 2021, 09:43AM

Leicester’s Luke Thomas vies with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Photo: AFP

Leicester’s Luke Thomas vies with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Photo: AFP

Klopp’s side saw their 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions ended by Lookman’s second half strike.

Liverpool trail leaders Manchester City by six points, with the champions playing at Brentford this evening.

Beaten for the first time since their 3-2 loss at West Ham in November, second placed Liverpool paid the price for missed chances.

Crucially, Kasper Schmeichel saved Salah’s first half penalty as Liverpool failed to score in the league for the first time since March.

“We were just not good enough. We still had enough chances. What we did with the ball was just not right. We played a really bad game,” Klopp said.

“We should have defended better. We do that usually, why we didn’t do it today is hard to explain. There were so many performances below the normal level.”

Liverpool’s flop against COVID and injury ravaged Leicester, who were hammered 6-3 by City on Sunday, puts extra pressure on them to take maximum points at title rivals Chelsea in their first game of 2022 on Sunday.

“It’s a big gap. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more games,” Klopp said.

“The first thing is not to do it ever again like this. We lost our rhythm and weren’t calm enough to get it back. That is our fault.”

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers added: “It’s an absolutely heroic performance. An amazing result for us with everything we’re going through against one of the best teams in the world.”

Liverpool had more rest than Leicester over Christmas after a Leeds COVID outbreak forced the postponement of their game on Sunday.

Back in action only 48 hours after their thrashing at City, Leicester were unable to field a recognised centre-back for a rematch of the League Cup quarter-final won by Liverpool on penalties last week.

Liverpool, bolstered by Virgil van Dijk’s return from COVID, looked set to take advantage of Leicester’s makeshift line-up in the early stages.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Salah had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 16th minute after his slalom through the Leicester defence was halted by Wilfred Ndidi’s trip.

But Salah failed to score a Liverpool penalty for only the third time as Schmeichel saved his unconvincing effort before the Egyptian headed the rebound against the bar.

Profligate Liverpool

Schmeichel made a host of fine saves to keep Liverpool at bay before Sadio Mane was guilty of a shocking miss when he sprinted through the heart of the Leicester defence, only to blaze over.

Klopp held his head in frustration and the German had even more reason to rue Liverpool’s profligacy in the 59th minute.

Three minutes after coming off the bench, former Everton forward Lookman took Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s pass, danced past Joel Matip and forced Van Dijk to back off as he planted a fine finish past Alisson Becker from 10 yards.

Elsewhere yesterday, Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton.

Southampton took a deserved lead in the 25th minute with a stunning strike from James Ward-Prowse.

The game was turned on its head when Mohammed Salisu brought down Son Heung-min in the penalty area shortly before half-time.

Salisu was sent off for a second yellow card and Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot.

In the second half, Kane saw a goal controversially disallowed by VAR for offside.

“Yeah, I think Harry scored twice, one a penalty and then the second goal. I think that I don’t want to comment on the referee decision or the VAR decision,” Spus manager Antonio Conte said.

Fifth placed West Ham won 4-1 at lowly Watford to bolster their top four bid, while Crystal Palace defeated bottom side Norwich 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England
War Elephants charge to Suzuki Cup final
Six of the best for Man City as Chelsea get back on track
Early drama in COVID-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race
War Elephants in Suzuki Cup driving seat
Polking: Vietnam’s time has come
Phuket sets up Esports development centre
Muay Thai action at Laguna to toast National Sports Day
Dechapol, Sapsiree eye Asian Games glory
Schools take the weight in King’s Cup
Battling England succumb as Australia clinch second Ashes Test
Dechapol and Sapsiree make history
War Elephants remain unbeaten after Singapore win
Girl power rules at the Kamala Open Singles Championship
Kunlavut, Panipak win top honours

 

Phuket community
Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Since foreigners often pay many times what Thais do, Nat'l Parks entry fees for instance- pass ...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

Boy... RTP officials really "made an example" out of this guy. 2,000 baht is a pretty goo...(Read More)

3 doses of AZ urged to combat Omicron

Trump did one thing usefully, and no doubt profited off it. However had he not ignored the dangers...(Read More)

Israeli fined for fleeing positive Omicron result

B2,000 is a small fine ( same as for overdue 90 day report) , considering the costs for seaching hi...(Read More)

Matteo Bocelli to join Phuket New Year Countdown

Isn't it time fireworks went the way of asbestos and were banned? All those toxic fumes and pla...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Please donate to WFFT as the tigers are still languishing in their inadequate cages for years now. Y...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Only a fool would believe that cowards hide their insults behind made up names to protect from sca...(Read More)

Belgian man in care after cutting own throat

I cannot imagine the desperation it would take to inflict this sort of harm upon myself, I can only ...(Read More)

Runaway Israeli tourist returned to Bangkok

Lock the scum up and fine him the maximum possible for his selfish disgusting behaviour. Then kick h...(Read More)

Phuket officials ‘detect’ 74 Omicron cases

Just like their masters in China, Thailand only tells it's people what it thinks they need to kn...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Exotic Fishing Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Thanyapura
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket

 