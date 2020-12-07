BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Liverpool spark Anfield party to join Spurs at top of Premier League

Liverpool spark Anfield party to join Spurs at top of Premier League

FOOTBALL: Liverpool outclassed Wolves in front of their own fans yesterday (Dec 6), joining Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table after another episode of the Son Heung-min and Harry Kane show.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 7 December 2020, 09:59AM

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Wolves in front of the fans at Anfield. Photo: AFP.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Wolves in front of the fans at Anfield. Photo: AFP.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have not had the chance to play in front of their supporters since they ended their 30-year wait to be crowned English champions but made up for lost time at Anfield.

The 2,000 home fans were in full voice as Liverpool romped to a comfortable win with goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and a late own goal from Nelson Semedo.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester struck late to beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1.

Liverpool and Wolves both looked dangerous on the counter-attack in the early stages of the late game at Anfield, with the home side taking the lead when Salah capitalised on an error by Wolves captain Conor Coady.

Wijnaldum made it 2-0 with a wonderful curled finish shortly before the hour mark and Joel Matip put the game beyond Wolves before a late own goal added gloss to the scoreline.

Wijnaldum said it was “wonderful” to have the fans back after coronavirus restrictions were lifted in certain parts of England.

“The fans helped the performance a lot because they cheered during the game and before we only had the bench for support,” he said.

Earlier, Tottenham took the lead in the north London derby in the 13th minute with a Son wonder goal. The South Korean was set free down the left by Kane, cut inside and curled a brilliant long-range effort into the top corner.

The home side, also playing in front of fans, doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they took apart their local rivals on the break.

Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any pair after Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

CMI - Thailand

Tottenham, who have not lost a league match since the opening day of the season, now have 24 points after 11 matches, level with Liverpool and two clear of Chelsea.

Mourinho praised his star forwards for their all-round contribution.

“Harry Kane clearing balls in the box, Sonny for the first 60 minutes as a winger and then a second striker – it is not just about scoring goals and being world-class players,” he told Sky Sports. “It is about being great guys and doing your best for the team.

“We grew up. I can imagine lots of people can imagine three matches in a row – against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal – would be a moment for us to drop points and go back to ‘normality’ but we didn’t go back to ‘normality’. We are there.”

Arsenal, by contrast, are now 15th in the Premier League following their sixth defeat of the season, and struggling badly for goals.

Vardy strikes

Leicester ended a four-game winless run in all competitions at an empty Bramall Lane to push the Blades closer to a return to the Championship.

Clubs in tier-three areas of England, with tougher coronavirus restrictions, still have to play behind closed doors, while tier-two zones such as London and Liverpool can have crowds of up to 2,000.

Jamie Vardy kept his cool when through one-on-one and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a confident right-foot finish in the 90th minute.

Ayoze Perez had put Brendan Rodgers’s men in front before Oli McBurnie headed an equaliser for Sheffield United, who now have just one point from 11 games.

In the first match of the day, Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke both scored twice as Crystal Palace made West Brom pay for Matheus Pereira’s first-half red card in a 5-1 rout at the Hawthorns.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Jones slams ‘disrespectful’ England critics after Nations Cup final win
From last to first, Perez finally wins in Sakhir thriller
Laguna Phuket Marathon holds strong
Trust the process, says Lampard as Chelsea take Premier League top spot
Bottas beats Russell to Sakhir pole
Mourinho seeks to extend Arsenal hex as fans return to Premier League
Australian Open in February, players to train in quarantine
Schumacher’s son ‘exploding emotionally’ at F1 Haas breakthrough
F1 avoids disaster – but don’t call it luck
F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19
Fulham shock Leicester to escape relegation zone
Hamilton wins, Albon on podium after horror Haas smash
Spurs top after Chelsea stalemate, Cavani sparks Man Utd
Tyson comeback fight against Jones Jr ends in draw
Hamilton leads Mercedes front-row lockout in Bahrain

 

Phuket community
Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Capricornballs And yet is Khun Sirinan right with his remarks. The monarchy exists for centuries ...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

Jor12, there is no need to name illegal hotels or bar businesses. The Phuket government themselves w...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

Pretty sure that most all books that reveal Thai history are banned in LOS...(Read More)

Phuket royalists gather at Saphan Hin

@Deka, The reference was in reference to Khun Sirinan's reference to "a few months of prote...(Read More)

Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel

Pure genius...cops rush in and the guy runs upstairs. Me thinks that not much contingency planning ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Chasing Myanmar

k...a commentator has suggested a point to which I disagree and say so and give reasons for saying s...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...best direct me to the article. Never heard or read of any government allowing illegal businesses...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Kurt,why don't you just click the link above to get an answer to your question ? Oh,I forgot. In...(Read More)

Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’

@Fascinated It's an old file photo ! The original post on BP doesn't even have a picture ...(Read More)

Phuket, Krabi now listed on TAT-led inbound tourism campaign

Encouraging foreign tourists to come? But only may fly with THAI? Oooh. What are the prices of pack...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
K9 Point
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 