tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Liverpool roll over Villarreal to close in on Champions League final

Liverpool roll over Villarreal to close in on Champions League final

FOOTBALL: Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool have to remain “on alert” despite putting one foot in the Champions League final with a dominant 2-0 win over Villarreal in the the first leg of their semi-final tie at Anfield yesterday (Apr 27).

Football
By AFP

Thursday 28 April 2022, 08:38AM

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool’s second goal. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool’s second goal. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP

Two goals in two minutes undid Villarreal boss Unai Emery’s defensive game plan as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson’s cross into his own net before Sadio Mane slotted in a second.

The Reds remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple of Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

And barring a huge upset when the sides meet again in southern Spain in six days’ time, Liverpool’s season will finish with a third Champions League final in five seasons in Paris on May 28.

“It is 2-0 at half-time,” said Klopp. “You have to be completely on alert, 100% in the right moment and play the second half like we played the first. We know it will be a tricky atmopshere for us.”

In stark contrast to the free-flowing thrills of Manchester City’s 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the other semi-final on Tuesday, Emery’s men followed the same tactic that saw them past Juventus and Bayern Munich by retreating behind the ball.

However, the Yellow Submarine could barely lay a glove on Klopp’s men as Liverpool just had to bide their time to make their dominance count.

“The 2-0 is a clear, deserved result,” said Emery. “It could have been even worse but we still have a chance.

“I want to show we are capable of playing a different game at home.”

The Reds have now scored 135 goals this season, but were held scoreless in a frustrating first 45 minutes.

Mane headed wide Mohamed Salah’s pinpoint cross with the best opening.

The Senegalese also saw a deflected effort fly just wide and Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli escaped unpunished with some sloppy handling from a number of speculative efforts.

AXA Insurance PCL

Another long-range strike was the closest Liverpool came to breaking the deadlock before the break as Thiago Alcantara’s sweet strike clipped the post.

The six-time European champions started the second half at a higher tempo and quickly began to punch holes in Villarreal’s rearguard.

Fabinho’s goal was ruled out for offside against Virgil van Dijk in the build-up.

Moments later, Anfield erupted as the error-prone Rulli finally cost the Spaniards with a feeble attempt at parrying Henderson’s deflected cross.

The last thing the visitors could afford was the floodgates opening, but they were powerless to stop the waves of Liverpool attacks.

Salah was the architect with a perfectly weighted pass for Mane to prod past Rulli on 55 minutes.

The offside flag came to Villarreal’s rescue once more to rule out Andy Robertson’s strike.

Emery was hailed the “king of the cups” by Klopp for his stunning Europa League record, with one of his four triumphs in that competition coming as Sevilla boss against the German during his first season at Liverpool in 2016.

However, Liverpool are a different beast six years on and the limitations of a side sitting seventh in La Liga were shown up as they struggled to mount any sort of response to going behind.

Luis Diaz smashed across the face of goal as Liverpool threatened to kill the tie off with a third.

The English giants had to settle for a two-goal advantage, but they are yet to lose by a two-goal margin in 55 matches this season.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City make their Champions League mark but Benzema keeps Madrid alive
Seafood and Sport Festival confirmed at Bang Maruan
Thai athletes head to Deaflympics in Brazil
Verstappen dominates Imola to cut title deficit
Liverpool close gap on Man City to leave Everton in relegation danger
Fury beats Whyte to retain world heavyweight title
Verstappen snatches sprint victory at Imola
Patong hosts Woodball Championship
Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
Verstappen snatches pole from Lecelerc in Imola
Asia grind down Rest of World in T20 sizzler
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
F1’s calendar expansion puts the squeeze on classic races
Man City back on top as Arsenal rekindle Champions League dreams
Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian players

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

To be fair, counties all over the world are struggling to decide what laws to apply to these things....(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Flip-flop, flip-flop flip-flop. That company's scooters never disappeared from the streets of Ph...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Pointless PR. The changes on May 1st are totally insignificant and will not affect international arr...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

So where were the Patong tourists using these dangerous conveyances banned from public usage, and wh...(Read More)

NSC Chief inspects Phuket airport for May 1 readiness

Gen Supot checks the readiness of Phuket Airport for the large number of tourists to arrive. With le...(Read More)

Democrat Party reshuffle urged

The whole political system in this country desperately needs a reshuffle as do the laws which still ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Yet the most dangerous vehicle on Thailand's roads is used by thousands daily across the country...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

There is a lot money to earn by RTP if they do their job according the here mentioned law. How many ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan plugs sustainable tourism

'Fun' is a subjective definition of which- IMO puking, pissing, crapping and polluting are ...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Well if be funny to se how many of this officials people going to hospital the next 10 months, whit ...(Read More)

 

Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket

 