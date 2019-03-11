THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Liverpool restate Premier League credentials as Arsenal end Man Utd run

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League to a single point on Sunday (Mar 10) as Manchester United slipped to their first domestic defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Arsenal.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Monday 11 March 2019, 10:05AM

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane celebrates scoring against Burnley. Photo: AFP

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane celebrates scoring against Burnley. Photo: AFP

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka (right) celebrates scoring against Manchester United. Photo: AFP

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka (right) celebrates scoring against Manchester United. Photo: AFP

Chelsea earlier needed a last-gasp equaliser from Eden Hazard to earn a 1-1 draw against Wolves as the race for the four Champions League qualification spots heats up.

Just four points separate third-placed Tottenham, on 61 points, and Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea in sixth, with Arsenal in fourth position and United in fifth.

A disappointing run of results has badly dented Liverpool’s bid for a first English league title since 1990 and fans’ nerves were jangling after they fell behind against struggling Burnley at Anfield on Sunday (Mar 10).

But Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored twice as Jurgen Klopp’s team battled back to win 4-2, lifting them to 73 points, one behind Pep Guardiola’s City, who saw off Watford on Saturday.

“The message from today is that nobody gets rid of us,” said a defiant Klopp, whose team had won just two of their previous six Premier League matches. “We had the perfect mixture of fighting the opponent and playing football.

“All we have to do is make sure that we stay in this really interesting competition on top of the table. We have no problem with confidence, we’re in a good moment.”

United travelled to the Emirates Stadium brimming with confidence after their astonishing Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Solskjaer had won 13 and drawn two of his previous domestic 15 league and cup fixtures since succeeding the sacked Jose Mourinho in mid-December but they fell behind in the 12th minute when Granit Xhaka’s strike from distance swerved through the air to wrong-foot United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Both teams went close thereafter, with Fred hitting a post and Romelu Lukaku guilty of wasting some gilt-edged chances but the home side doubled their lead midway through the second half when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot after Fred was penalised for bringing down Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal’s 2-0 victory lifted Unai Emery’s side into fourth, just one point behind north London rivals Spurs and meant they leapfrogged United in the process as they target a return to the Champions League after two seasons away from Europe’s top club competition.

Splash Beach Club

“We created so many more chances today than when we beat them in the FA Cup,” said Solskjaer. “Sometimes it happens, we hit the woodwork twice and had five very big chances ourselves. The referee will be disappointed when he sees it as I don’t think it is a penalty.

“We just had to go for it towards the end, but we were not really at it and it is one of those days where you have to dust yourselves down from.”

Emery said his players had given their all “against the best team at this moment”.

“We were playing very competitive for 90 minutes and I think we deserved this victory,” he said. “We can be happy today. We knew Manchester United could use different tactics but we wanted to impose our game plan and I think we did that.”

The win was soured by an incident in which a fan ran onto the pitch and appeared to push United’s Chris Smalling after the spot-kick. It followed an incident in the earlier Championship game when Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was punched by a pitch invader during the match against Birmingham.

Arsenal later announced the fan had been arrested.

Earlier, Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue in injury time, firing in from long range to grab a point against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea enjoyed the bulk of the possession but Wolves took the lead through Raul Jimenez in the 56th minute with their first shot on goal after an incisive counter-attack and looked on track for an impressive win until Hazard struck.

City beat Watford 3-1 on Saturday thanks to Raheem Sterling’s 13-minute hat-trick but Spurs, on the fringes of the title race just two weeks ago, slumped to their third Premier League defeat in just four games against Southampton.

There were also wins on Saturday for Brighton, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leicester and Newcastle.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Salah slump blunts Liverpool as Man City capitalise
Guardiola: injuries won’t stop historic quadruple
Leicester welcome Rodgers with win, Newcastle end Burnley run
Man Utd confirm huge Mourinho pay-off
Ramsey signs jackpot Juventus deal
Man City hit humiliated Chelsea for six
Premier League January transfer spending plummets
Liverpool dish out new deals to sustain success
Chelsea humiliated, Liverpool held
Spurs star Kane out until March with ankle injury
De Gea produces masterclass as Man United win at Tottenham
Unchosen One: Manchester United sack Mourinho in bid to turn season round
Mahrez dedicates Wembley winner to tragic Leicester owner
More to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
Was last weekend’s defeat at the hands of Brighton the beginning of the end for Mourinho?

 

Phuket community
Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

Hahaha, speeding not always brings you home fast. Wonder what her car insurance is going to decide. ...(Read More)

Phuket Law: Misunderstandings regarding the new foreign worker law

When you read whole article with all sections, one is not surprised about misunderstandings. Thai l...(Read More)

Woman escapes injury after car hits tree, rolls three times

I would guess that when the car finally came to rest, Khun Thanatchaya was still clutching her phone...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

"Mr Boon placed his faith in officials to resolve the situation," misplaced faith... good ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

How about restricting the number of tourists to the island?...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

The continued growth without infrastructure expansion will eventually choke Phuket. Can't get t...(Read More)

Police reveal new suspect in Chinese tourist tuk-tuk attack

The Patong police is so much intertwined with the local transport mafia, that it is not realistic to...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

....: Yes, it is, we can accuse the Phuket Government of many things regarding this matter. It is ...(Read More)

Patong Police chief creates LINE group with locals to monitor tourist road users

... No, there isn't. The RTP doesn't hold thai friends, family, neighbours. Beside of that ...(Read More)

Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues

I guess it's not serious enough for the golf courses to stop wasting water in the heat of the da...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Sunday Brunch Club
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
QSI Food Competition 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket

 