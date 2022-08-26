British International School, Phuket
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up

Liverpool look to end dismal start, Arsenal on the up

FOOTBALL: Troubled Liverpool will be desperate to get their first win of the Premier League season when they face Bournemouth later today (Aug 27).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Saturday 27 August 2022, 11:45AM

Striker Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to Arsenal’s explosive start to the season. Photo: AFP

Striker Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to Arsenal’s explosive start to the season. Photo: AFP

As the Reds splutter, leaders Arsenal, who host Fulham this weekend, have emerged as the Premier League’s only team with a 100% winning record after three games.

Liverpool must stop the rot

Just months after coming within two games of an unprecedented quadruple, Liverpool suddenly look vulnerable after making their worst start for 10 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were denied the Premier League title by Manchester City on the last day, then lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid, leaving them with the FA and League Cups as consolation prizes for their tilt at football immortality.

At present, Liverpool, beset by injuries, are suffering a heavy hangover from their nearly-historic season.

Unusually error-strewn draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace were followed by Monday’s shock 2-1 defeat at Manchester United, who ended their own spluttering start with a dynamic display that exposed the fault-lines in Klopp’s team.

The sight of James Milner giving Virgil van Dijk a tongue-lashing after Jadon Sancho scored United’s opener was a jarring insight into the stresses of Liverpool’s current predicament.

Toothless in attack without Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich, and the suspended Darwin Nunez, Liverpool were out-fought in midfield and creaky at the back.

Facing promoted Bournemouth at Anfield offers an opportunity for Liverpool to get back on track, one they must take to avoid falling even further behind in the nascent title race.

Arsenal urged to keep calm

As optimism grows in north London, Oleksandr Zinchenko has warned Arsenal not to get carried away by their surprising surge into pole position.

Ukraine left-back Zinchenko knows exactly what it takes to thrive in the Premier League after his successful spell with champions Manchester City.

Having made the switch to Arsenal in the close-season, Zinchenko and fellow former City star Gabriel Jesus have made an immediate impact on Mikel Arteta’s side with their wealth of title-winning experience.

Arsenal have won their opening three matches for the first time in 18 years.

But after last weekend’s eye-catching 3-0 win at Bournemouth extended Arsenal’s perfect opening, Zinchenko was at pains to urge his team-mates to keep their feet on the ground.

“It’s just the beginning of the season. There’s a lot of games ahead of us, there’s a lot of things to improve,” Zinchenko said ahead of Fulham’s visit to the Emirates Stadium today.

“We need to analyse what we have done well, what we should improve, what we should change and we know the manager is going to tell us. We need to show our best performance every single week.”

Tuchel’s Chelsea feeling the strain

From touchline rows with rival managers to blaming buses for defeats, Thomas Tuchel has cut an agitated figure during Chelsea’s chaotic start to the season.

Thai Residential

Frustrated by Chelsea’s failure to kill off Tottenham in a stormy draw, Tuchel earned a one-game ban after twice clashing with Antonio Conte.

A week later, Tuchel was hot under the collar again as the German made the bizarre claim that a travel snafu which forced his coaching staff to travel to Leeds by bus was partially to blame for a dismal 3-0 defeat.

With only one win from their first three games - and that a narrow 1-0 success at struggling Everton - Tuchel is showing signs of cracking under the strain.

He risked dressing room discontent with a critical assessment of his team’s defending and keeper Edouard Mendy’s costly blunder against Leeds.

In the circumstances, Leicester’s visit to Stamford Bridge today could be perfectly timed as the Foxes have endured an even worse start.

Brendan Rodgers’ winless team are second bottom, with Wesley Fofana left out amid Chelsea’s attempts to buy the centre-back and James Maddison linked with a move to Newcastle.

Fixtures

Saturday (All Phuket times)

Southampton v Manchester United (6:30pm)

Brentford v Everton (9pm)

Brighton v Leeds (9pm)

Chelsea v Leicester (9pm)

Liverpool v Bournemouth (9pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (9pm)

Arsenal v Fulham (11:30pm)

Sunday

Aston Villa v West Ham (8pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (8pm)

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham (10:30pm)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Martial Arts Olympics’ to hit millions of more screens
Shortboard quarterfinals decided as conditions increase wave size
Youngsters help Phuket MMA Dojo continue its rise
Longboard quarterfinalists decided at Phuket International Surfing Competition
Last roll of the dice as Ferrari takes final shot at season salvation
Kathu Family Run expected to disrupt traffic
Exciting longboard action on day two of Phuket Surfing Comp
Slow Liverpool start concerns Klopp
International surfing comp at Phuket Beach Festival kicks off at Kata
Luang cave survivor receives UK football scholarship
Lift off for ten Hag as United beat Liverpool
Man City fightback denies Newcastle, Mendy howler rocks Chelsea
Usyk shatters Joshua by split decision in heavyweight rematch
Arsenal power into first place, Kane makes history
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

@Kamala Pete Because they are negative always.Part of their lifes.Bitter old grumpys....(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

@Kurt But still many people used it happily....(Read More)

Free Phuket Smart Bus travel for Thais in September

Why only Thais?...(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

'Benefit point nr 4: Just report once a year instead of every 90 days shows what a nonsense that...(Read More)

Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving

That it's news that a person was fined for a traffic violation is the real news ! ...(Read More)

Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving

This 500B fine for ghost driving is news worthy. It is a very low fine in relation with the very dan...(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

I'm not sure why there is so much negativism from the usual suspects. As a 50+ pensioner this se...(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

Dek is wrong. about 2.5-3 years agothere were complains about the illegal Phuket fast lane. Paying 1...(Read More)

Phuket officials to plug Long Term Resident visa

The problem with a fee for a 'fast lane' through arrival processes is the other lanes are de...(Read More)

Police fine woman B500 for ghost driving

What is the point of snarky comments predicting somone will comment on a discussion forum? I mean...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
BDO Phuket

 