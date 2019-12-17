THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16 clash, Manchester City draw Real

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16 clash, Manchester City draw Real

FOOTBALL: Holders Liverpool will return to the scene of last season's Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition yesterday (Dec 16) and Manchester City face 13-time winners Real Madrid.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 17 December 2019, 09:17AM

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in last season's final as Liverpool were crowned kings of Europe for a sixth time. Photo AFP.

Mohamed Salah scored a penalty in last season's final as Liverpool were crowned kings of Europe for a sixth time. Photo AFP.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June, for the first leg of their tie against three-time runners-up Atletico.

"The task is going to be difficult because we have an opponent that are the reigning champions," said Atletico director Clemente Villaverde.

"They are the champions, they have all the assets to be called the best team in Europe. We will have to use all our hard work and our experience. We know they are not going to make it easy."

Pep Guardiola's City, who are trying to win a first Champions League crown, face a tough task against Real, the record winners of Europe's top club prize, for a place in the quarter-finals.

The two clubs met in the 2015-16 semi-finals, the furthest City have progressed in the tournament. That tie was won 1-0 on aggregate by Madrid.

"It is a difficult one, of course. Real Madrid have won 13 times so they are the best," City director of football Txiki Begiristain told BT Sport.

"We want to be the best so we want to beat them."

Chelsea face German giants Bayern Munich, who boast the competition's leading marksman this season in Robert Lewandowski, scorer of 10 goals in five group stage games.

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has fond memories of London, where Bayern beat a Borussia Dortmund side featuring Lewandowski in the 2013 final at Wembley.

"We're happy to go to London, we have great experiences from there. Chelsea are a dangerous team and we must take them extremely seriously," said Neuer.

Paris Saint-Germain, who impressed in the group stage and will be trying to avoid a fourth successive last-16 exit, will take on 1997 champions Dortmund.

Barcelona will play Napoli for the first time as the Catalan giants, five-time European champions, attempt to move on from last season's painful semi-loss to Liverpool.

JW Marriott Phuket

Napoli appointed Gennaro Gattuso as coach last week after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked just hours after a 4-0 win over Genk which sent the Italian side into the last 16.

Italian champions Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will fancy their chances of overcoming French side Lyon, who lost captain Memphis Depay to a season-ending injury Sunday.

"We can't complain. Last year we faced Atletico which was a harder draw, I think," Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedvev told Sky.

"We can be happy, but if you're not in form come February, March you won't get through."

Tottenham Hotspur, beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in last season's final in Spain, will lock horns with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, who are through to the knockout stage for the first time.

Spurs can count on the experience of new coach Jose Mourinho, a two-time winner of the competition, with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

The Portuguese is one of five managers appointed by clubs who made it through to the knockout rounds who were not in charge when the draw for the group stage was made.

Champions League debutants Atalanta continue their adventure against two-time former finalists Valencia, who knocked out Ajax in midweek to finish top of their group.

This is the first time since the current Champions League format was introduced in 2003 that every club through to the last 16 has come from Europe's biggest five domestic leagues.

The first legs will be played over Feb 18-19 and Feb 25-26 with the return fixtures scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

The final of this season's competition is on May 30 in Istanbul.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kantaphon, Panipak best of the lot
India Beats South Africa: Test Series Highlights
Woods leads US Presidents Cup fightback to crush Els dream
Man City crush Arsenal, Spurs grab late win at Wolves
How Crystal Palace against Brighton grew into one of the most unlikely of rivalries in football
Tahiti to host 2024 Olympics surfing, 15,000km away from hosts Paris
Ole proves he’s no wally as United turn the corner
Dechapol and Sapsiree reach semis but Ratchanok falls to Tai in three-game thriller
Laguna Phuket receives honourable award from Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Ratchanok proves too classy for Busanan at BWF finals
Fati makes history at Barca as Napoli sack Ancelotti
Thai dream turns sour in Philippines as Kingdom look set to finish 3rd overall in medals table
Reeling from doping ban, Moscow blames 'anti-Russian hysteria'
Thailand moves into 2nd spot in table as athletes deliver haul of gold medals
Disabled Sailing Thailand launches two newly-donated boats in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

Capt Somkiet, it had been int and watch that video from the accident and see who is wrong, you have ...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So, a foreign man who should be deported by plane was transferred from Phuket town to Chalong to wai...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Exciting and fresh? It's just ANOTHER shopping mall and this editorial is a paid advertisement....(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

As tourism this moment is Thailand's major industry, the Thai should become more competitive wit...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

...And the trade war is a nonsense excuse. Specially when seeing how other surrounding countries flo...(Read More)

Not enough tourists for Koh Samui hotels

Why give construction-, building licenses for another 'at least' another 1000 tourist rooms?...(Read More)

Chinese tourist dies after collapsing in water on day trip to Coral Island

Older of age, arriving from Yunnan were average temp is 16 degrees, next day already to Coral island...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

No one seems to have raised the question yet as to why kayakers were allowed to paddle out to sea wi...(Read More)

Porto de Phuket breezes into town offering something for everyone

Thank stars Villa Market now has some competition in way of the new Tops/Food Court/Central or wh...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt Florida man, fled custody in handcuffs

So funny, a guy running, in handcuffs, still outruns Thailands "finest." I can see it now,...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show