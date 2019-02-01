THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Liverpool dish out new deals to sustain success

FOOTBALL: Liverpool are working to ensure this season’s Premier League title push is not a one-off as they lay the foundations for continued success after struggling in recent years to sustain a challenge.

By AFP

Friday 1 February 2019, 12:26PM

Sadio Mane (left), Mohamed Salah (centre) and Roberto Firmino (right) have all signed new deals at Liverpool. Photo: AFP

The core of the team built by Rafa Benitez had been dismantled within 20 months by the departures of Xabi Alonso, Javier Mascherano and Fernando Torres.

Five years ago, after the goals of Luis Suarez propelled Liverpool to the verge of the title, the Uruguayan packed his bags for Barcelona at the end of the season.

Just a year ago Philippe Coutinho forced his way out of Anfield to join Suarez in Catalonia.

After receiving a £142 million ($187 million) transfer fee for the Brazilian, Liverpool bought goalkeeper Alisson Becker and dominant defender Virgil van Dijk. Now they are investing heavily in keeping together the squad they have assembled.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were joined by promising full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold recently in signing extended deals, with eight players in total agreeing new contracts to 2023 or beyond in the past eight months.

“The club gave us a fantastic opportunity to bring in outstanding players, to keep outstanding players. My job is to make sure we perform on the pitch” said Klopp after the raft of contract renewals.

“Where will we be in two or three years? I have no idea but the age group is good. This season will not finish our development.

“It doesn't look like we’ll lose any key player (and) we build a new training ground, another step in the future.”

According to The Times, the contract renewals will cost the club a total of up to £200 million extra. “We want to write our names alongside the many great ones in the story of this club,” said Mane when penning his deal that runs until 2023. “Hopefully it’s the beginning of something special."

Klopp’s league leaders have a five-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Their early FA Cup exit has given Klopp’s men the bonus of extra rest and rehabilitation after a gruelling festive schedule and before returning to Champions League action next month.

They have made the most of their break since January 19 to jet off to Dubai for a warm weather training camp.

“It's the best time in the year if you have a week like that and can train,” said Klopp. “We used these four days for that and that worked out pretty well. Of course, we have to see in the end what we can take from it.”

The break has also eased an injury crisis in defence with Dejan Lovren fit to return, while Alexander-Arnold is also nearing a comeback.

 

 

