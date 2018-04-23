The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Live-streaming attacker high on meth, say police

BANGKOK: A man whose vicious attack on his girlfriend was broadcast live on his Facebook page yesterday evening was high on methamphetamine (ya bah) at the time, according to police.

crime, drugs, health, police, violence,

Bangkok Post

Monday 23 April 2018, 03:05PM

Chaichana Sirichart is taken to Bung Kum Police Station for questioning after his girlfriend was brutally assaulted and the attack streamed live on his Facebook page yesterday evening (Apr 22). Photo: Facebook Page @fm91trafficpro. Inset: Streamed footage of the attack
Chaichana Sirichart is taken to Bung Kum Police Station for questioning after his girlfriend was brutally assaulted and the attack streamed live on his Facebook page yesterday evening (Apr 22). Photo: Facebook Page @fm91trafficpro. Inset: Streamed footage of the attack

Deputy police chief Wirachai Songmetta said he questioned Chaichana Sirichart at Bung Kum Police Station, where he was being held, yesterday night (Apr 22).

The 26-year-old man had tested positive for ya bah use and was still unable to give a coherent statement to police due to the effects of the drug, Gen Wirachai said.

Police pressed charges of causing injury, illegal detention, importing images to shame others into a computer system, and Type 1 drug use against Chaichana, the deputy police chief said.

Chaichana’s girlfriend, Kuldara Yeesaman, 21, suffered injuries to her face, head and right hand, but was still able to give her account of the attack, police said.

The attack occurred in a room at an apartment building in Bung Kum district. The assault was broadcast live on Facebook and seen by several viewers, who reported it to police.

In the 11-minute live video, the man kept accusing the woman of dishonesty and said how patient he had been. The woman appeared to be severely injured, with blood on her swollen face and arms that held a blanket covering her body.

The man boasted that he was smart enough to conceal their whereabouts, despite the video streaming live on Facebook.

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said Chaichana used a broom and a facial massager to hit his girlfriend. He had forced Ms Kuldara to use his mobile phone to stream the attack via his Facebook page.

After being informed of the attack, Bung Kum Police went to the apartment building and apprehended Chaichana at the scene, Col Krissana said.

He was taken to Bung Kum Police Station and his mobile phone seized for examination.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda thanked netizens for alerting police to the assault, which led to officers arriving quickly at the scene, the deputy spokesman said.

Maj Gen Teerapong Wongratpitak, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 4, said Chaichana confessed to attacking his girlfriend, saying she was cheating on him.

Chaichana is an administrator of the Global Fx Investment Facebook Page.

Asked about rumours that Ms Kuldara had secretly transferred B40 million worth of stocks out of his account, Maj Gen Teerapong said there was no clear evidence of this. The investigation was continuing.

According to police sources, Chaichana offered a course teaching people how to trade forex, and many people applied to join. Each paid B15,000 but they never received any training, prompting the applicants to pressure him to return the money.

Police let Chaichana speak briefly to reporters around midday today (Apr 23).

He said he was so angry with his girlfriend that he just had to attack her, but he still loved her. He admitted to taking ya bah.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.