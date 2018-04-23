BANGKOK: A man whose vicious attack on his girlfriend was broadcast live on his Facebook page yesterday evening was high on methamphetamine (ya bah) at the time, according to police.

Monday 23 April 2018, 03:05PM

Chaichana Sirichart is taken to Bung Kum Police Station for questioning after his girlfriend was brutally assaulted and the attack streamed live on his Facebook page yesterday evening (Apr 22). Photo: Facebook Page @fm91trafficpro. Inset: Streamed footage of the attack

Deputy police chief Wirachai Songmetta said he questioned Chaichana Sirichart at Bung Kum Police Station, where he was being held, yesterday night (Apr 22).

The 26-year-old man had tested positive for ya bah use and was still unable to give a coherent statement to police due to the effects of the drug, Gen Wirachai said.

Police pressed charges of causing injury, illegal detention, importing images to shame others into a computer system, and Type 1 drug use against Chaichana, the deputy police chief said.

Chaichana’s girlfriend, Kuldara Yeesaman, 21, suffered injuries to her face, head and right hand, but was still able to give her account of the attack, police said.

The attack occurred in a room at an apartment building in Bung Kum district. The assault was broadcast live on Facebook and seen by several viewers, who reported it to police.

In the 11-minute live video, the man kept accusing the woman of dishonesty and said how patient he had been. The woman appeared to be severely injured, with blood on her swollen face and arms that held a blanket covering her body.

The man boasted that he was smart enough to conceal their whereabouts, despite the video streaming live on Facebook.

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said Chaichana used a broom and a facial massager to hit his girlfriend. He had forced Ms Kuldara to use his mobile phone to stream the attack via his Facebook page.

After being informed of the attack, Bung Kum Police went to the apartment building and apprehended Chaichana at the scene, Col Krissana said.

He was taken to Bung Kum Police Station and his mobile phone seized for examination.

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda thanked netizens for alerting police to the assault, which led to officers arriving quickly at the scene, the deputy spokesman said.

Maj Gen Teerapong Wongratpitak, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 4, said Chaichana confessed to attacking his girlfriend, saying she was cheating on him.

Chaichana is an administrator of the Global Fx Investment Facebook Page.

Asked about rumours that Ms Kuldara had secretly transferred B40 million worth of stocks out of his account, Maj Gen Teerapong said there was no clear evidence of this. The investigation was continuing.

According to police sources, Chaichana offered a course teaching people how to trade forex, and many people applied to join. Each paid B15,000 but they never received any training, prompting the applicants to pressure him to return the money.

Police let Chaichana speak briefly to reporters around midday today (Apr 23).

He said he was so angry with his girlfriend that he just had to attack her, but he still loved her. He admitted to taking ya bah.

Read original story here.