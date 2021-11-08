Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) will hold a seafood festival at Patong Beach complete with live entertainment and a ‘familiarisation trip’ for visiting hotel and tour operators to help draw more tourists to Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 November 2021, 11:36AM

Montree Manatao, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket office, announced the events over the weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

Montree Manatao, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket office, said the events were to help make Phuket tourism more “colourful”, and aimed to lure more tourists to Phuket to help the island’s economic recovery.

The “Amazing Thai Taste Festival” will be held at Patong Beach about Nov 26-28, he explained.

The full details of the event have yet to be confirmed, he added.

The gastronomy food tourism promotion event will highlight local dishes from throughout the Andaman provinces, Mr Montree said.

“Along with many stage performance zones to create colour for tourists,” he added.

The TAT Phuket office will also gold its “Tour Thailand with confidence with SHA” around Dec 3-5, Mr Montree also confirmed.

“It is a promotional event by bringing a team of hotel, tour and accommodation operators from all over the country into one event at Saphan Hin in Phuket Town, where we will have an SHA Pavilion zone, which will create an understanding of SHA standards, and a ‘plan it yourself’ programme so operators can create their own tour itineraries,” Mr Montree said.

“There will be a team to organise programmes according to the needs of tourists and there will be a ‘Step Show’ zone where artists, celebrities, singers will come to brighten up the event,” he added.

“These are colourful festivals, because the TAT wants to give happiness to the people and create festival events to help stimulate the economy more by the end of the year,” he said.