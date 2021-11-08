BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events

Live concerts to highlight Phuket promotional events

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) will hold a seafood festival at Patong Beach complete with live entertainment and a ‘familiarisation trip’ for visiting hotel and tour operators to help draw more tourists to Phuket.

patongtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 8 November 2021, 11:36AM

Montree Manatao, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket office, announced the events over the weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

Montree Manatao, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket office, announced the events over the weekend. Photo: PR Phuket

Montree Manatao, Deputy Director of TAT Phuket office, said the events were to help make Phuket tourism more “colourful”, and aimed to lure more tourists to Phuket to help the island’s economic recovery.

The “Amazing Thai Taste Festival” will be held at Patong Beach about Nov 26-28, he explained.

The full details of the event have yet to be confirmed, he added.

The gastronomy food tourism promotion event will highlight local dishes from throughout the Andaman provinces, Mr Montree said.

“Along with many stage performance zones to create colour for tourists,” he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The TAT Phuket office will also gold its “Tour Thailand with confidence with SHA” around Dec 3-5, Mr Montree also confirmed.

“It is a promotional event by bringing a team of hotel, tour and accommodation operators from all over the country into one event at Saphan Hin in Phuket Town, where we will have an SHA Pavilion zone, which will create an understanding of SHA standards, and a ‘plan it yourself’ programme so operators can create their own tour itineraries,” Mr Montree said.

“There will be a team to organise programmes according to the needs of tourists and there will be a ‘Step Show’ zone where artists, celebrities, singers will come to brighten up the event,” he added.

“These are colourful festivals, because the TAT wants to give happiness to the people and create festival events to help stimulate the economy more by the end of the year,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
Government certifies 15 smart city implementation areas
Thai Pass ‘bugs’ to be fixed
Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters
Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’
Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases
Russians return to Phuket
Vaccinated get 20% off long bus rides
Oblique support delivers last-minute Thailand Pass
PRU Field Hospital closed
Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues
Phuket crime blitz nets 11 guns, 147 drug arrests
Phuket prepares for more road accidents
China pours cash into river studies

 

Phuket community
PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

There's a massive difference between the main aim of the law and the way it is abused by some pe...(Read More)

PM’s aide: ‘lese majeste untouchable’

Yet, King Bhumbibol (Rama IX) wanted the Lese Majeste laws to be unenforced....(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

The most famous royal family in the world (British) is constantly made fun of, harangued and outrigh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

JC sounded a bit racist with his last comment??!!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

Is it any wonder that Thailand is the laughing stock of the travel industry when so many barriers ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

The Digital Government Development Agency = incompetence. What digital agency - 1. Posts docu...(Read More)

Royal insult law repeal draws over 120,000 supporters

Stop treating them like they are somebody special. They bleed red blood just like we do. To be respe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

What is wrong with this country is that can't ever admit when they are wrong or have messed up. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 55 new COVID cases

according to the above stats if infected its less than 1% death rate and most had multiple morbiditi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A pain in the ‘Pass’

You are not required to submit the RT-PCR lab result when applying for the Thailand Pass. That must...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 