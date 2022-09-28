British International School, Phuket
LIV Tour makes Asian debut in Bangkok

GOLF: The eyes of the golfing world are turning to Thailand as the Land of Smiles gears up to host the richest tournament ever to be held on Asian soil - the US$25 million (B944mn) LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

Golf
By AFP

Saturday 1 October 2022, 10:00AM

Local hero Phachara Khongwatmai will be part of a strong field at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok. Photo: AFP

Forty-eight golfers are Bangkok-bound to battle it out for individual and team glory as the circuit breaks new ground with Asia’s inaugural LIV Golf Invitational event at Stonehill from Oct 7-9.

A stellar field including British Open champion Cameron Smith, big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau and multiple-major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka will compete in the tournament.

In addition, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson will make on-air contributions to the broadcast coverage and serve as a non-playing captain at the course.

They will be joined by home heroes Sadom Kaewkanjana and Phachara Khongwatmai, plus a host of Ryder Cup- and major-winning stars including Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

The sixth of eight events in LIV’s inaugural year, the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok will hold the distinction of becoming the first international tournament to be staged at the all-new Stonehill in Pathum Thani.

LIV Golf CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said: “Everyone at LIV Golf is enormously excited to bring our innovative format and elite competition to Thailand and the people of Asia. Thailand is our first Asian stop as we continue our launch, and the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok promises to be a truly incredible week for players and fans alike.”

The revolutionary tournament format of LIV Golf aims to supercharge the sport of golf.

Each event sees a 48-man field compete in 12 teams of four, with a shotgun start, on-course music and entertainment that creates an electric atmosphere.

After three rounds of golf, both an individual and team champion is crowned and a prize of $25mn shared.

An incredibly strong field for Bangkok features no less than 12 major champions and four former world No.1s set to be on the hunt for individual and team glory.

Thai star Phachara has featured in all five of this year’s LIV Golf Invitationals, earning his spot through some top performances in the Asian Tour’s new marquee International Series events, which are supported by LIV Golf.

“To be playing in an event of this scale at home in Thailand is something I could only have dreamed of growing up,” he said.

Sadom, a two-time Asian Tour winner, has also teed it up in all LIV Golf events so far this season.

Tickets for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok, starting at B800, are available at thaiticketmajor.com.

