tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

PHUKET: The Little Tiger Restaurant at Tri Trang Beach has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an inspection conducted by the Phuket Commerce Office late yesterday (Apr 14).

tourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 April 2022, 06:17PM

Napat Piromrit, owner of Little Tiger Restaurant, with Phuket Tourist Police officers late yesterday (apr 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Napat Piromrit, owner of Little Tiger Restaurant, with Phuket Tourist Police officers late yesterday (apr 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials from the Phuket Commerce Office, accompanied by Phuket Tourist Police, arrived at the restaurant at about 5pm yesterday to investigate the complaints posted online over high prices charged by the restaurant and foreigners being charged different prices.

Key to the Phuket Commerce Office findings was that the prices charged were clearly displayed, said a report of the inspection.

The officers explained that the restaurant used two menus.

The “General Menu” included dishes such as duck on rice priced at B80, duck noodles priced at B80  and Khanom Jeen (coconut paste, crab paste, fish sauce and Tai Pla sauce) priced at B50.

Thai Residential

The “Premium Menu” features dishes intended to be sold to foreigners and was designed so that foreigners would order food correctly, the Commerce officers said.

The officers also noted that patrons who dined at the restaurant could enjoy the flower garden for free, while those visiting expressly to enjoy the flower garden were charged B50 entrance fee including a photo and one “free” drink.

“The investigation found that the shop has been legally registered for commercial use. The prices of the dishes were clearly labelled. Most of the customers at the restaurant are foreigners," said the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office in its report.

No other findings were detailed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 15 April 2022 - 21:24:03 

They're issuing receipts that clearly specify "Thai people" (as pictured in PN's previous report) not "general menu", and these 2 menus contain identical items at different prices. As for the prices being clearly posted, are they showing 'foreigners' the brown people menu? Hell no! Dual pricing based on perceived race now officially sanctioned. Bye bye.

Fascinated | 15 April 2022 - 19:14:46 

Dual pricing OK as it was displayed- classic. I bet one  can't ask for the 'general' menu instead of the 'premium' one,  Clearly the offical line is 'its OK to rip off foreigners so long as the prices are displayed'. Thank goodness for social media revealing this. If a Thia hadn't complained we would be none the wiser- she'll probably get done for defamation now...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Heavy weather forecast for Phuket
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead
UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda
True and DTAC team up to combat scams
Phuket marks 152 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices
New rule on royal pardon put in place
Fleeing war, Ukraine’s orphans face trafficking threat
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead
Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence
Phuket marks 157 new COVID cases, one more death
Test & Go and Thailand pass may be binned soon
47 killed, 292 injured in Songkran road accidents on Tuesday
Police set up Bangla checkpoints to prevent Songkran water fights
Songkran crime blitz in Phuket targets guns, drugs

 

Phuket community
Phuket poll hacked as Russian Consulate decries Russophobia

Only way to stop Putin and his corruption is to stop buying gas. Still driving that lead sled truc...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

They're issuing receipts that clearly specify "Thai people" (as pictured in PN's p...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

Rwanda was never colonized by Britain, that was Belgium. It was admitted to the British Commonwealth...(Read More)

Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

Dual pricing OK as it was displayed- classic. I bet one can't ask for the 'general' men...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Punter, i agree what you say is true. ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

I turned around to tell them ice in the face at high speed is just like a rock in the face. They lau...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

BEWARE: Dangerous, lawbreaking idiots trying to cause accidents on SongKran @ Lakeside Bar, Naiharn...(Read More)

UK to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda

the British Empire sucked all this former colonies dry and left , when they now come to England ,the...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant caught charging ’foreigner’ prices

Duel food pricing also happens in Indonesia. Western visitors always paid more than the locals. In...(Read More)

Bangla Songkran water fights continue, despite police presence

Kurt, i observed bars with large containers of for tourists and staff to use for water fighting. Tho...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket

 