Little Tiger cleared by Commerce office

PHUKET: The Little Tiger Restaurant at Tri Trang Beach has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an inspection conducted by the Phuket Commerce Office late yesterday (Apr 14).

tourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 April 2022, 06:17PM

Napat Piromrit, owner of Little Tiger Restaurant, with Phuket Tourist Police officers late yesterday (apr 14). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials from the Phuket Commerce Office, accompanied by Phuket Tourist Police, arrived at the restaurant at about 5pm yesterday to investigate the complaints posted online over high prices charged by the restaurant and foreigners being charged different prices.

Key to the Phuket Commerce Office findings was that the prices charged were clearly displayed, said a report of the inspection.

The officers explained that the restaurant used two menus.

The “General Menu” included dishes such as duck on rice priced at B80, duck noodles priced at B80 and Khanom Jeen (coconut paste, crab paste, fish sauce and Tai Pla sauce) priced at B50.

The “Premium Menu” features dishes intended to be sold to foreigners and was designed so that foreigners would order food correctly, the Commerce officers said.

The officers also noted that patrons who dined at the restaurant could enjoy the flower garden for free, while those visiting expressly to enjoy the flower garden were charged B50 entrance fee including a photo and one “free” drink.

“The investigation found that the shop has been legally registered for commercial use. The prices of the dishes were clearly labelled. Most of the customers at the restaurant are foreigners," said the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office in its report.

No other findings were detailed.