PHUKET: A Lithuanian woman was safely recovered from the ledge of the ‘flyover’ ramp leading to the departures drop-off point at Phuket International Airport today (Jan 30).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 30 January 2019, 06:46PM

The woman was safely brought down from the ledge. Photo: Phuket airport staff

Fearful that the woman would jump, a local female tour guide and a luggage delivery driver intervened, and safely brought the woman down from the ledge.

The woman was seen standing on the ledge of the ramp, which stands about three-storeys high, at about 2:20pm.

Seeing the woman in distress local tour guide Amonrat Aunkai approached her and started talking to her as a distraction.

While Ms Amonrat was talking away from the woman, luggage delivery driver Apichat Intharaksa ran up from behind and pulled the woman down to safety.

“Right now, the woman is safe and with a medical team at the airport,” Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News late this afternoon.

The woman was confirmed as a Lithuanian national*, age 21.

“The woman explained that she had missed her departure flight SU275 at 11:55am,” Capt Eakkachai explained.

Flight SU275 is a scheduled Aeroflot flight from Phuket to Moscow.

“The woman contacted her airline to change her ticket, but they refused to change it because they said her ticket was bought ‘low cost’,” Capt Eakkachai said.

“The airline asked her to book new flight, but she couldn’t afford it. She does not have money enough. This caused her to become overwhelmed with stress,” he added.

Tourist Police and Tourist Assistance Center are continuing to provide assistance, said a statement from the management at Phuket International Airport.

“The woman is suffering from depression and undergoing treatment, and she has been having problems with her boyfriend as well,” the statement said.

Also, the airport management commended the actions by Ms Amonrat and Mr Apichat in bringing the Lituanian woman down to safety.

“Phuket Airport will contact both of them to express our gratitude for their actions,” the statement said.

*The Phuket News has confirmed the woman's name and nationality by a copy of her passport, but is withholding her name due to senstivity to her predicament.