THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Lithuanian woman saved from jump at Phuket airport

PHUKET: A Lithuanian woman was safely recovered from the ledge of the ‘flyover’ ramp leading to the departures drop-off point at Phuket International Airport today (Jan 30).

tourismpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 30 January 2019, 06:46PM

The woman was safely brought down from the ledge. Photo: Phuket airport staff

The woman was safely brought down from the ledge. Photo: Phuket airport staff

Fearful that the woman would jump, a local female tour guide and a luggage delivery driver intervened, and safely brought the woman down from the ledge.

The woman was seen standing on the ledge of the ramp, which stands about three-storeys high, at about 2:20pm.

Seeing the woman in distress local tour guide Amonrat Aunkai approached her and started talking to her as a distraction.

While Ms Amonrat was talking away from the woman, luggage delivery driver Apichat Intharaksa ran up from behind and pulled the woman down to safety.

“Right now, the woman is safe and with a medical team at the airport,” Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News late this afternoon.

The woman was confirmed as a Lithuanian national*, age 21.

“The woman explained that she had missed her departure flight SU275 at 11:55am,” Capt Eakkachai explained.

Flight SU275 is a scheduled Aeroflot flight from Phuket to Moscow.

“The woman contacted her airline to change her ticket, but they refused to change it because they said her ticket was bought ‘low cost’,” Capt Eakkachai said.

“The airline asked her to book new flight, but she couldn’t afford it. She does not have money enough. This caused her to become overwhelmed with stress,” he added.

Tourist Police and Tourist Assistance Center are continuing to provide assistance, said a statement from the management at Phuket International Airport.

“The woman is suffering from depression and undergoing treatment, and she has been having problems with her boyfriend as well,” the statement said.

Also, the airport management commended the actions by Ms Amonrat and Mr Apichat in bringing the Lituanian woman down to safety.

“Phuket Airport will contact both of them to express our gratitude for their actions,” the statement said.

*The Phuket News has confirmed the woman's name and nationality by a copy of her passport, but is withholding her name due to senstivity to her predicament.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update
Even Russian women passengers in Phuket jet-ski collision charged
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Phuket’s pricey Welcome Gate gets free clean-up
Drivers safe after car slams tuk-tuk head-on in Kamala
Call for Patong Hill caution as tour bus involved in multiple-vehicle wipeout
Korean tourists given rustic welcome as airport taxi hits cow
Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
Employee returns B100,000 to Brazilian tourist
French tourist injured as parasail ride lands on tour boat
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak
All safe after Russian tour bus collides with pickup on Phuket coastal road
Chinese tourist drowns on snorkelling tour at Racha
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad

 

Phuket community
Thailand welcomed record 38.27mn tourists in 2018

Dear Tourists, Welcome in Land of S... ( fill out according your experience). We apologise if you no...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Khun J, we know how you exaggerate, even lie, about things, just show your self proclaimed higher in...(Read More)

Even Russian women passengers in Phuket jet-ski collision charged

Typical of the law here, illegally renting out jet skis to people without licences and no charges Ma...(Read More)

Corruption rises in Thailand: Transparency International

Thailand ranked nr 99, out of 180. Not bad for a country where corruption is legal, and actually no...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

Khun J-12 keeps dragging about Australia, now even started talking about dams. Hey, this subject is ...(Read More)

Even Russian women passengers in Phuket jet-ski collision charged

Poor RTP captain W. The good man must suffer a heat stroke. 1: No fine for thai rental company to r...(Read More)

Running on empty: Officials float ideas to counter low water-supply reserves

"Given that Australia is the driest land mass on earth, there always has been water restriction...(Read More)

Firefighters struggle to contain blaze at old Phuket bus station

" If same questions are asked..."And how many Thai officials do you think are reading your...(Read More)

Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge

"Thai kids grow up very careless...."The usual generalizing crap from the serial poster....(Read More)

National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update

This should be an issue for the Land Office and the courts, not the police. it's pretty clear th...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Harvey Law Corporation
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 